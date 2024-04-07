Joe Kinnear: Former Wimbledon manager and Tottenham defender dies aged 77, family announces

A statement from his family said: "We are sad to announce that Joe passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by his family"
Sunday 7 April 2024 19:34, UK
Joe Kinnear, the former Tottenham defender and Wimbledon manager, has died at the age of 77.
Dublin-born Kinnear, who won the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup as a player with Tottenham, went on to manage Luton, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle among others.
Kinnear was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.
A statement from his family said: "We are sad to announce that Joe passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by his family."