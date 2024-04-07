Joe Kinnear: Former Wimbledon manager and Tottenham defender dies aged 77, family announces

A statement from his family said: "We are sad to announce that Joe passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by his family"

Joe Kinnear, the former Tottenham defender and Wimbledon manager, has died at the age of 77.

Dublin-born Kinnear, who won the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup as a player with Tottenham, went on to manage Luton, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle among others.

Kinnear was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.

