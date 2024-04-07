 Skip to content

Joe Kinnear: Former Wimbledon manager and Tottenham defender dies aged 77, family announces

A statement from his family said: "We are sad to announce that Joe passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by his family"

By PA Sport

Sunday 7 April 2024 19:34, UK

Joe Kinnear, pictured in 2008
Image: Joe Kinnear, pictured in 2008

Joe Kinnear, the former Tottenham defender and Wimbledon manager, has died at the age of 77.

Dublin-born Kinnear, who won the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup as a player with Tottenham, went on to manage Luton, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle among others.

Kinnear was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.

A statement from his family said: "We are sad to announce that Joe passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by his family."

