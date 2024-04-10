Stuart Dallas: Leeds United defender announces professional retirement after struggling with injury

Leeds and Northern Ireland defender Stuart Dallas has announced his retirement from professional football after suffering "irreparable damage" to his knee.

The 32-year-old sustained a nasty leg break against Manchester City in April 2022 and has been unable to make a full recovery.

Dallas initially joined Leeds in 2015, linking up with then-manager Uwe Rosler, having previously worked together at Brentford, and went on to make over 250 appearances.

During 2020-21, the campaign before suffering injury, Dallas featured in every Premier League fixture for Leeds, scoring eight goals as Marcelo Bielsa's side secured a top-half finish.

Image: A statement, released on Wednesday, said Dallas had suffered "irreparable damage" to his knee

The County Tyrone native also earned 62 caps for Northern Ireland, scoring three times.

A club statement, released on Wednesday, said Leeds are in "discussions with Stuart about a future role", in a bid to "continue his association with the club".

An announcement from Dallas read: "Over the past two years, the Leeds United medical team, along with the incredible surgeons in London, have worked tirelessly to help me recover from the injury I sustained in the game against Manchester City in 2022.

"Sadly, despite their best efforts, and my body not progressing how we need it to, I must now accept the fact that my knee suffered irreparable damage and I will not be returning to play professional football.

"I am of course devastated by this news."

Leeds are involved in a race for the Championship's automatic promotion places. They currently trail leaders Leicester City by a point, having played a game more.