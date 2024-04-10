Stuart Dallas: Leeds United defender announces professional retirement after struggling with injury

Leeds defender Stuart Dallas announces retirement after leg injury; a statement, released on Wednesday, said Dallas had suffered "irreparable damage" to his knee; the 32-year-old made over 250 appearances for Leeds, as well as earning 62 caps for Northern Ireland
Wednesday 10 April 2024 13:51, UK
Leeds and Northern Ireland defender Stuart Dallas has announced his retirement from professional football after suffering "irreparable damage" to his knee.
The 32-year-old sustained a nasty leg break against Manchester City in April 2022 and has been unable to make a full recovery.
Dallas initially joined Leeds in 2015, linking up with then-manager Uwe Rosler, having previously worked together at Brentford, and went on to make over 250 appearances.
During 2020-21, the campaign before suffering injury, Dallas featured in every Premier League fixture for Leeds, scoring eight goals as Marcelo Bielsa's side secured a top-half finish.
The County Tyrone native also earned 62 caps for Northern Ireland, scoring three times.
A club statement, released on Wednesday, said Leeds are in "discussions with Stuart about a future role", in a bid to "continue his association with the club".
An announcement from Dallas read: "Over the past two years, the Leeds United medical team, along with the incredible surgeons in London, have worked tirelessly to help me recover from the injury I sustained in the game against Manchester City in 2022.
"Sadly, despite their best efforts, and my body not progressing how we need it to, I must now accept the fact that my knee suffered irreparable damage and I will not be returning to play professional football.
"I am of course devastated by this news."
Leeds are involved in a race for the Championship's automatic promotion places. They currently trail leaders Leicester City by a point, having played a game more.