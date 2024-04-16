Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City injury record ranked with all Premier League clubs

Have injuries affected title challengers Manchester City, Arsenal or Liverpool most this season?

Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley is expected to be sidelined for up to three weeks after sustaining an ankle injury during the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday - the latest injury to hit Jurgen Klopp's side this term.

In fact, Liverpool have lost 1,252 days from injured players during the campaign - considerably more than Arsenal (882) and Manchester City (654), according to Premier Injuries data.

Klopp's side had almost fully recovered from their injury crisis, except for Joel Matip and Thiago, who are both ruled out for the remainder of the season, but now face a period without Bradley.

The Merseysiders have missed key starters Alisson, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai for extended periods this season - in addition to Matip and Bradley.

Thiago has missed the entire campaign, barring a five-minute cameo against Arsenal in February and the midfielder is likely to leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

Liverpool have also suffered 32 separate injuries resulting in a player missing one or more league games - only Manchester United, Newcastle (both 38), Brighton, Chelsea and Crystal Palace (each 34) have suffered more.

In terms of Arsenal, playmaker Martin Odegaard was pulled off with 10 minutes to go during the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, with Mikel Arteta claiming his captain "was feeling something [and] could not continue".

The 25-year-old was a doubt for the crucial clash against Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday after the Gunners managed a 2-2 draw at the Emirates last week, but the Norweigan trained with the team on Tuesday.

In terms of long-term absentees, summer signing Jurrien Timber started in the season-opening 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest but limped off after 50 minutes with an anterior cruciate injury and has been missing ever since.

Midfielder Thomas Partey has also missed most of this season, while Fabio Vieira, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Jesus have been sidelined for notable periods.

In contrast, table-topping City have been one of the least affected clubs - only West Ham (435), Wolves (523) and Fulham (636) have lost more days from injured players.

Only John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland have missed four or more consecutive league matches without making the bench due to injuries this term.

The Premier League title race hots up again this weekend when Arsenal look to reclaim the Premier League summit at Wolves on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, before Liverpool face Fulham in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday.

Current league leaders City do not play their next league fixture until next Thursday when they travel to Brighton, live on Sky Sports, due to the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea this weekend.

