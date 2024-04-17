Anthony Martial could leave Man Utd on free and join Tottenham this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Anthony Martial could reportedly be thrown a Premier League lifeline this summer with Tottenham Hotspur said to be interested in the out-of-contract Man Utd forward.

DAILY MAIL

The £2.5b promised to Ukrainian war victims following the sale of Chelsea remains stuck in a bank account, with fears growing that it may take years - and even an act of Parliament - before funds can be released.

Newcastle director Amanda Staveley is once again appealing against an order to pay £3.4m to a shipping tycoon that could see her face a bankruptcy petition, a report has suggested.

Juventus have been told they must pay Cristiano Ronaldo £8.3m after losing an arbitration case to their former player, according to reports.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo played for Juventus from 2018 to 2021, when he returned to Man Utd

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been given an unexpected headache ahead of the next round of international fixtures after a spat between Chelsea's Lauren James and Manchester United's Mille Turner threatened to cause a split in the squad.

Eni Aluko, the former England international, says football is "not a safe space" for women in this country because of sexism and misogyny.

Sir Steve Redgrave will miss the Olympics for the first time in 40 years after losing his role as a BBC pundit to Dame Katherine Grainger and the race to become British Rowing performance director to Louise Kingsley.

The London Marathon have urged unity on the streets of London on Sunday when more than 50,000 people will run the London Marathon for charities that include both Palestinians and Israelis impacted by the conflict in the Middle East.

DAILY MIRROR

Amanda Staveley has resigned as a director of 20 companies associated with Newcastle United.

Cesc Fabregas has insisted that Serie B outfit Como must stick with their long-term plan even if they do end up in the Italian top flight next term.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will run the London Marathon for an eighth time on Sunday - but the Manchester United co-owner needs to shave a chunk off his personal best if he is to make FA Cup semi-final kick-off at Wembley.

THE GUARDIAN

The NBA has banned Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter after a league investigation concluded that he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and wagered on games.

THE TIMES

Emma Raducanu's registered company has reported a profit of nearly £10 million in its latest accounts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emma Raducanu dominated former World No 1 Angelique Kerber in the first round of the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has said it is now prepared to discuss paying athletes for winning medals after Lord Coe's announcement that track and field gold medal winners at this summer's Paris Games will receive a $50,000 (£39,360) bonus from World Athletics.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United and Trafford Council's joint Old Trafford task force has been finalised with the addition of four new members.

DAILY RECORD

Connor Goldson has opened up on the emotional battle he faced after his heart surgery and admits he told his wife 'I just want to die'.

Sergino Dest has revealed talks are under way to turn his loan move from Barcelona to PSV Eindhoven into a permanent deal worth around £9m.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.