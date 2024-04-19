Jones Knows best bets: Back 11/2 Morgan Gibbs-White to sink Everton

Our top tipster Jones Knows looks to get back amongst the winners after luck went against him last week. He's got two bets to attack.

How did we get on last weekend?

Sound the alarm. Unluckiest loser of the season alert.

I'm the king of ranting about misfortune - it's good for the soul, I feel. Gets it out of my system and then we can move on. So, here it goes.

How, just how, did Liverpool not score against Crystal Palace to complete the last leg of our of 9/1 treble that looked to be sailing into Profitsville? Alexander Isak to score had done the business in the early game against Tottenham, the trickiest part of the treble landed on Saturday afternoon when under 2.5 goals in Burnley vs Brighton copped, so it was over to both teams to score in Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on Super Sunday. The theory there was the fancy prices surrounding the chances of Palace scoring in the game.

Palace scored early. Lovely job. Liverpool would surely score at Anfield in 80+ minutes against Crystal Palace, wouldn't they? Well, 2.81 worth of expected goals, 18 shots from inside the box and four big chances later came the Liverpool blank. The both teams to score punt was a loser. Extraordinary.

Image: Curtis Jones reacts after missing a big chance against Crystal Palace, costing Jones Knows his 9/1 treble

See, I feel better now.

There was also two points lost on my theory of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool to score over 5.5 first-half goals between them. Just one goal there from 3.8 worth of expected goals created in those first halves. A quite bonkers weekend of Premier League action where we lost three points on our season profit and loss.

P+L = +19.5

I've taken a very strong view on Everton this weekend against Nottingham Forest - in that I'm all over the away win at the prices available. I'm starting to see real possibilities of Sean Dyche's side ending the season with relegation - that can be backed at 9/2 with Sky Bet.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are going to be a fun watch with Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise in full flow in the next few weeks - they can help Palace score at least twice vs West Ham. And, of course, we simply have to back the Coventry corner line in the FA Cup clash with Manchester United. That edge still remains exploitable.

I've got so much more faith in Nottingham Forest's forward line than Everton's with Morgan Gibbs-White likely to be head and shoulders the best attacker player on that Goodison Park pitch. They've won four of their last five expected goals battles and have scored in every one of those five matches.

I think Forest will score - and that should be enough for them not to lose the game as Everton are incapable of scoring more than once in a Premier League game in their current form. Gibbs-White has five goal involvements in his last five matches as his attacking output is starting to back up his dazzling performances. If Forest win, he'll be to the fore.