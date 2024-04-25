EFL permutations: Championship, League One, League Two promotion, relegation and play-off scenarios

Follow action from the Sky Bet League One and League Two final days on Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from midday; Watch Hull vs Ipswich live on Sky Sports Football on Saturday, kick-off 8pm
Friday 26 April 2024 22:44, UK
The Sky Bet League One and League Two seasons conclude on Saturday with promotion, relegation and play-off spots to be decided, while the Championship title race hots up.
Here, we take you through the pivotal games being played on the final day of the Sky Bet League One and League Two seasons plus the latest in the Championship.
Saturday April 27
L1: Derby vs Carlisle - Live on Sky Sports from 12pm. Kick-off 12.30pm
L2: Colchester vs Crewe - Live on Sky Sports from 2.45pm. Kick-off 3pm
Hull vs Ipswich, live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm. Kick-off 8pm
Monday April 29
Preston vs Leicester, live on Sky Sports from 7pm. Kick-off 8pm
Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 45 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.
Friday April 26
Saturday April 27
3pm KOs
Blackburn vs Coventry
Bristol City vs Rotherham
Cardiff vs Middlesbrough
Huddersfield vs Birmingham
Millwall vs Plymouth
Norwich vs Swansea
Sheffield Wednesday vs West Brom
Southampton vs Stoke
Watford vs Sunderland
Hull vs Ipswich, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm
Monday April 29
Preston vs Leicester, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm
Tuesday April 20
Coventry vs Ipswich, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm
Promoted: Leicester
Relegated: Rotherham
Rotherham were relegated from the Championship in early April following a 1-0 home defeat to Plymouth and are guaranteed to finish bottom of the division. They have since sacked manager Leam Richardson and reappointed Steve Evans.
Leicester sealed promotion after Leeds' 4-0 defeat at QPR on Friday night. It assured the Foxes of a spot in the top two.
Huddersfield will be relegated if they lose at home to Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday pick up a point against West Brom. They are also down if they draw, Plymouth avoid defeat and Sheffield Wednesday win. Huddersfield will be as good as down if they draw and Wednesday win due to Plymouth's far superior goal difference.
Birmingham will be relegated if they lose, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth win and Blackburn avoid defeat.
Semi-final first legs
6th vs 3rd (12pm) - Sunday May 12
5th vs 4th (2.15pm) - Sunday May 12
Semi-final second legs
3rd vs 6th (8pm) - Thursday May 16
4th vs 5th (8pm) - Friday May 17
Final
Sunday May 26 (4.30pm)
Saturday April 27 (All 12.30pm KO)
Barnsley vs Northampton
Derby vs Carlisle - Live on Sky Sports from 12pm
Exeter vs Oxford
Fleetwood vs Burton
Lincoln vs Portsmouth
Peterborough vs Bolton
Port Vale vs Cambridge
Reading vs Blackpool
Shrewsbury vs Leyton Orient
Stevenage vs Cheltenham
Wigan vs Bristol Rovers
Wycombe vs Charlton Athletic
Promoted: Portsmouth (C)
Relegated: Carlisle, Port Vale, Fleetwood
Portsmouth clinched the League One title to end their 12-year absence from the Championship with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Barnsley on April 17.
Carlisle were the first to be relegated in early April following a 2-0 defeat at Northampton having sat in the bottom four since October.
Port Vale and Fleetwood followed them down last weekend. Darren Moore could not keep Vale up, winning twice in his 16 games in charge while Fleetwood's fate was sealed despite a 1-0 victory at Leyton Orient, their second win in three under ex-Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam.
Derby will be promoted if they avoid defeat or Bolton fail to win.
Bolton will be promoted if they win and Derby lose with a four-goal swing.
Barnsley will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win.
Lincoln will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win, providing Oxford don't win by five or more goals than Lincoln.
Oxford will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win and either Barnsley or Lincoln fail to win. They will also finish in the top six if they win and Lincoln win, providing they score five or more goals than Lincoln.
Blackpool will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win and two of the three sides above them fail to win.
Cheltenham will be relegated if they fail to win. They will go down regardless if Cambridge avoid defeat and Burton win.
Burton will be relegated if they lose and Cheltenham win. They will also be down if they draw and Cheltenham win, providing Cambridge don't lose by three goals.
Cambridge will be relegated if they lose and Cheltenham and Burton win. They're also down if they lose by three goals, Cheltenham win and Burton draw.
Semi-final first legs
6th vs 3rd (8pm) - Friday May 3
5th vs 4th - (7.45pm) - Saturday May 4
Semi-final second legs
3rd vs 6th (8pm) - Tuesday May 7
4th vs 5th (8pm) - Wednesday May 8
Final
Saturday May 18 (5.30pm)
Saturday April 27 (All 3pm KO)
AFC Wimbledon vs Walsall
Accrington vs Tranmere
Barrow vs Mansfield
Bradford vs Newport
Colchester vs Crewe - Live on Sky Sports from 2.45pm
Crawley vs Grimsby
Forest Green vs Notts County
Gillingham vs Doncaster
MK Dons vs Sutton
Salford vs Harrogate
Swindon vs Morecambe
Wrexham vs Stockport
Promoted: Stockport (C), Mansfield, Wrexham
Relegated: Forest Green
Stockport are heading up to League One for the first time in 14 years after securing the League Two title, their second championship in the last three seasons under manager Dave Challinor.
Wrexham earned back-to-back promotions under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney by hammering Forest Green 6-0 on April 13.
Mansfield then clinched the third promotion spot with a 2-1 home win over Accrington last week to send them up to League One for the first time since 2002.
At the bottom, Forest Green suffered back-to-back relegations despite an upturn in form under manager Steve Cotterill after Troy Deeney was sacked following six games in charge.
Doncaster will be guaranteed a play-off place if they avoid defeat.
Crewe will be guaranteed a play-off place if they avoid defeat.
Barrow will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win.
Crawley will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win and one of the following happens: Doncaster lose, Crewe lose, Barrow fail to win.
Bradford will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win, Barrow lose and Crawley fail to win.
Walsall will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win and Barrow lose with a six-goal swing, Crawley lose and Bradford fail to win.
Sutton will be relegated if they fail to win.
Colchester will be relegated if they lose and Sutton win with a five-goal swing.
There is a scenario that both sides could finish level on points, goal difference and goals scored: Sutton win by three clear goals 3-0 and Colchester lose by one. In that case, the head-to-head between the sides comes into play but as both games finished 1-1, then most wins in the division would secure a higher finish, and that would be Colchester, who have 11 to Sutton's nine.
Semi-final first legs
7th vs MK Dons (3pm) - Monday May 6
6th vs 5th (5.30pm) - Monday May 6
Semi-final second legs
MK Dons vs 7th (8pm) - Thursday May 9
5th vs 6th (8pm) - Friday May 10
Final
Sunday May 19 (1pm)
