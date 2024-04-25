Paul Mullin: Forget the owners and me, it's the fans who kept Wrexham alive

Even with all the success, the promotions and the unexpected fame, the ever-grounded Paul Mullin is keen to remind everyone what has primarily taken Wrexham into League One.

"Forget the owners and forget me, it's the fans who kept Wrexham alive'," he tells Sky Sports. "Let's be honest, this club wouldn't be here without those people."

"Every time we step on the pitch we're reminded that we have to give absolutely everything we've got in that game because that reflects upon the fans.

"We've getting a lot more fans through the gate now because we've raised expectations. But if fans are going to spend their hard-earned money, they want to come to something that they're going to enjoy.

"Over the last two years we've been able to give them that. Hopefully it can continue for a long time."

Image: Paul Mullin won the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month award for March

For Mullin, 29, who has spent the vast majority of his career in the EFL, it has been quite the unexpected journey.

Top scorer in League Two as Cambridge got promoted in 2020/21, Mullin made what was then deemed a surprise drop into the National League with Wrexham.

What has followed since on the pitch and away from it has been remarkable.

A striker that had spent years at Morecambe, Swindon and Tranmere, was now one of the stars of globally-renowned documentary Welcome to Wrexham, and a friend and near-hero of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Image: Ryan Reynolds (R) and Rob McElhenney have steered the club to back-to-back promotions as owners

The Wrexham journey in brief Wrexham are the third oldest club in the world having been formed in 1864, and they were a Football League club from 1921 until relegation in 2008.

Fifteen years then followed in non-League, before being taken over by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020.

Wrexham failed to make the National League play-offs in 2021, and then went out in the play-offs in 2022.

The club were then promoted as champions in 2023, before making it back-to-back promotions this season after securing a top-three finish in League Two.

"No," is the simple reply from Mullin when asked if he expected quite the journey he has been on in his three seasons in North Wales.

"But what I did expect was the success in terms of climbing the leagues. That was my goal when I signed, to get up the ladder.

"Everything else that's come with it has been quite crazy, but also quite enjoyable.

"You just have to roll with it. I think I'll probably look back in years to come more than right now and think about how crazy it all was.

"But at the minute, while we're in the middle of it, it's just water of a duck's back and one thing after another."

Mullin is now a sought-after media attraction, particularly in the USA where the Wrexham documentary has captured the imagination and significant attention. So much so that he has written a book to document his journey with the club.

But he has also used his unlikely platform to help others, particularly people with autism. It is a subject, due to his young son, close to Mullin's heart.

Image: Wrexham celebrating their promotion from League Two

"It was something I'd actually thought about for years, even from before I was at Wrexham," he admits. "It was going to be more around the game and changing rooms and the way football works, things like that.

"But obviously thanks to the documentary I was given the chance to write the book, and I think it's good because it's helped people get to know me a little bit better.

"You get thrusted into a bit of a spotlight just from playing football, and that brings a lot of questions. There's a lot I've shared in it, and a lot of emotional stuff that could help people reading it all over the world.

"I always try and shift any attention I receive away from me, because that's just my personality.

"I use the platform I've been given by the owners and the documentary to speak about things that could help people.

"Obviously nobody's the same and I don't profess to being a doctor, but speaking about my son who has autism and how I've dealt with things, it can really help people.

"It's something I feel really passionate about raising awareness for and I'll carry on doing it because there are a lot of autistic people out there who need a lot of help."

Last summer's promotion from the National League led to a trip to Vegas - gifted by Reynolds and McElhenney of course - and a US tour that saw them pitched up against the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Another extravaganza awaits after the end of this campaign, but Mullin is looking forward to simpler summer as well.

"Hopefully we can get another party somewhere," he says. "But I'm more just excited to spend every day with my son on the beach, running up and down with him for a couple of hours and enjoy the sun on our backs.

"That's his favourite thing to do, and I don't think it's stopped raining since January!"

Soon enough attention will turn to next season and League One. Again, a huge step up from what they have faced so far.

Mullin last played in the third tier in 2019/20, when he managed just three goals in 20 games for Tranmere. So much has changed since, including netting more than 100 times for Wrexham in three years.

He insists, however, there has been no talk of turning back-to-back into back-to-back-to-back.

"It's way too soon for that," he says with a smile. "Back-to-back wasn't even mentioned until it was achieved. We haven't even discussed next year.

"It's going to be unbelievably difficult, a lot more difficult than this year and the year before. But that's just what happens as you go up the leagues.

"The owners have obviously said their dream is to get to the Premier League, that's not so realistic to us!

"We never get ahead of ourselves. Anything can go on around this group and we'll always remain humble and know that hard work is what's going to get us to the next level."

Downplay it as he might, Mullin knows there will be some expectation they can do it all again. And who would back against them achieving another Hollywood ending.