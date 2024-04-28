Premier League predictions: Trustworthy Arsenal to win crunch north London derby at Tottenham

Our tipster Jones Knows is back in the predictions chair to provide his betting insights and analysis for an exciting Premier League Sunday.

Tottenham vs Arsenal, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Tottenham's frailties out of possession could just get exposed in a big way by Arsenal, who might just be charging towards a Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta's men are becoming very trustworthy away from home - they have the best away record in the Premier League this season - winning the most points (36), scoring the most goals (39) and conceding the fewest goals (11). At 4/5 with Sky Bet for the away win, I can totally see why they'd be a popular bet.

My eyes have been drawn to Declan Rice's shots prices.

He is becoming a monster in this Arsenal side, playing in a more advanced role from the left side of the midfield - a position which suits his all-action style. His power tore Chelsea apart in transition on Tuesday night and he'll be making those same direct runs past a Tottenham midfield that gives you space to do that. Rice has had 22 shots in his last 10 starts across all competitions - his influence in the final third is increasing. This makes the 10/11 with Sky Bet for him to have two or more shots one of the best bets of the weekend card.

Bournemouth vs Brighton, Sunday 2pm

Andoni Iraola's football is all about energy off the ball. It makes Bournemouth a fantastic team to watch as their hybrid pressing system is very hard for opposition teams to play through. Brighton found that out in the reverse fixture when struggling for 45 minutes until coming through to win the game in the second half.

That is the downside to Iraola's football in that it isn't sustainable to play that way for 90 minutes. His side have dropped 27 points from winning positions this season - only Brentford (30) dropped more - and they were fortunate that Wolves didn't grab a late equaliser on Wednesday after tiring badly late on. It's a common theme.

I can see a similar match scenario here so I've headed to the half-time/full-time market to try and profit from Bournemouth's slight weakness at holding onto leads. You can get 12/1 with Sky Bet on Bournemouth/Draw and 22/1 on Bournemouth/Brighton.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

At this stage of the season with big stakes on the line, cynical fouling is rife.

And there are fewer better than this art than Rodri, who looks a fine price at 7/2 with Sky Bet to be carded at the City Ground. The Spaniard has been in carded in five of his away games in the Premier League this season.

Also, the last meeting between these two was an ill-tempered 2-0 win for City over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium, where Rodri was sent off 27 seconds into the second half after an inexplicable decision to shove Morgan Gibbs-White near his neck. The pair are set to renew that potential spiky relationship in this one and Gibbs-White has managed to draw 14 yellow cards off the opposition since the start of last season. Rodri may get lured in again.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2

