South Asians in Football Weekly: Hamza Choudhury celebrates Championship win, Sporting earn historic promotion
Hamza Choudhury celebrates title triumph as Sporting Khalsa Women and Sporting Bengal United earn historic promotions in another eventful week for the community in the Beautiful Game; our resident expert Dev Trehan brings you more in the latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly...
Tuesday 7 May 2024 08:27, UK
The latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly is out after another action-packed week for the community in the Beautiful Game...
Hamza Choudhury hailed Leicester City's supporters as thousands of people flooded the city centre for the victory bus parade to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League.
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Despite a loss to Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City lifted the trophy after being crowned Championship winners and head straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt
"Honestly, throughout the season, we've gone to places like Plymouth and Ipswich and they were there in their numbers. I can't tell you how much it gives the lads a big push.
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
The first British-Bangladeshi to play professionally, Anwar Uddin, talks South Asian representation in football with Choudhury. Nujum Sports ambassador Choudhury is the only British-Bangladeshi ever to play in the Premier League
British-Bangladeshis rising
Choudhury's title was confirmed less than a fortnight ago after fellow British-Bangladeshi Anwar Uddin presided over a great escape in his role as assistant to Danny Searle, with the pair guiding Ebbsfleet United to safety on the last day of the National League season.
Ex-Dagenham and Redbridge captain Uddin managed east London-based Sporting Bengal United early in his coaching career, guiding them to an Essex Senior League record points tally prior to his departure eight years ago.
Uddin saw former West Ham academy team-mate Steve Clark appointed Sporting manager on his recommendation two-and-a-half years ago, with former Wingate and Finchley boss Clark succeeding Shipon Miah.
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Ex-Southend United midfielder Clark has now taken the club up to the eighth tier of English football for the first time in their history after earning back-to-back promotions in his first two full seasons in charge.
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Sporting sealed promotion to Step 4 of the National League System with a 3-1 Essex Senior League play-off win away at FA Vase finalists Romford on Monday.
Khalsa Women earn historic promotion
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Sporting Khalsa Women will become the first team borne out of Britain's South Asian community to play in the third tier of English football after a sensational title win on the last day of the season.
A 3-1 win against Sheffield FC at The Home of Football Stadium ensured Sporting Khalsa Women pipped Loughborough Lightning to the National League Midlands Division One title, clinching a historic promotion.
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Sikh-owned Sporting Khalsa were founded in 1991 and are already the most successful club ever to come out of Britain's South Asian community, with their men's first team playing in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division in the eighth tier of English football.
County Cup winners Khalsa Women, who play at the Guardian Warehousing Arena in Willenhall, were formed less than a decade ago following a merger with Reedswood FC.
The West Midlands-based outfit will now compete against the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Stoke City in the National League Northern Premier Division next season.
'Absolutely monumental achievement'
Sporting Khalsa Sporting Director Jas Batt told Sky Sports News: "This is an absolutely monumental achievement for Sporting Khalsa. It's a huge moment for us as a football club and testament to the vision of our owners.
"Our women's team have upset the apple cart and produced some incredible performances to snatch the league title after playing catch-up for much of the season.
"Huge credit to Andy Mulligan [Sporting Khalsa Women manager] and his brilliant players. Breaking through into National League North is massive for our player pathway and female programmes."
West Ham and Luton link up ahead of game
West Ham will join hands with Luton Town to host a coaching session for South Asian youngsters from both clubs at the London Stadium, before the two sides meet in the Premier League this weekend in the Hammers' final home match of the season.
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
West Ham have instigated and engaged with various initatives in recent years to try and boost community representation at different levels of football, in line with their commitment to equality and diversity.
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
In 2021, the club created the role of Academy Link Mentor to provide opportunities and pathways for male and female players and coaches from South Asian backgrounds, appointing experienced former Leicester City man Rashid Abba to the role.
Abba will lead this week's session with Luton Town and their youngsters, and will be joined by club staff and ambassadors for the joint-session involving drills and a game.