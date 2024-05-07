South Asians in Football Weekly: Hamza Choudhury celebrates Championship win, Sporting earn historic promotion

The latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly is out after another action-packed week for the community in the Beautiful Game...

Hamza Choudhury hailed Leicester City's supporters as thousands of people flooded the city centre for the victory bus parade to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League.

A record eighth second-tier title for Leicester was confirmed before the weekend loss to Blackburn Rovers, with the Foxes securing a Premier League return after QPR's stunning 4-0 victory against Leeds.

Choudhury started on the final day against Rovers at the King Power Stadium, registering his 34th Sky Bet Championship appearance of the season.

"We've had amazing support all season and it's great seeing them come out in their numbers," Choudhury told LCFC TV.

"Honestly, throughout the season, we've gone to places like Plymouth and Ipswich and they were there in their numbers. I can't tell you how much it gives the lads a big push.

"I've spent so much of my life down here [in the city centre]. To be on the bus with thousands of people out, is amazing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The first British-Bangladeshi to play professionally, Anwar Uddin, talks South Asian representation in football with Choudhury. Nujum Sports ambassador Choudhury is the only British-Bangladeshi ever to play in the Premier League

British-Bangladeshis rising

Choudhury's title was confirmed less than a fortnight ago after fellow British-Bangladeshi Anwar Uddin presided over a great escape in his role as assistant to Danny Searle, with the pair guiding Ebbsfleet United to safety on the last day of the National League season.

Ex-Dagenham and Redbridge captain Uddin managed east London-based Sporting Bengal United early in his coaching career, guiding them to an Essex Senior League record points tally prior to his departure eight years ago.

Image: Anwar Uddin MBE on stage with Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan at an event in Leicester

Uddin saw former West Ham academy team-mate Steve Clark appointed Sporting manager on his recommendation two-and-a-half years ago, with former Wingate and Finchley boss Clark succeeding Shipon Miah.

Ex-Southend United midfielder Clark has now taken the club up to the eighth tier of English football for the first time in their history after earning back-to-back promotions in his first two full seasons in charge.

Sporting sealed promotion to Step 4 of the National League System with a 3-1 Essex Senior League play-off win away at FA Vase finalists Romford on Monday.

Khalsa Women earn historic promotion

Sporting Khalsa Women will become the first team borne out of Britain's South Asian community to play in the third tier of English football after a sensational title win on the last day of the season.

A 3-1 win against Sheffield FC at The Home of Football Stadium ensured Sporting Khalsa Women pipped Loughborough Lightning to the National League Midlands Division One title, clinching a historic promotion.

Sikh-owned Sporting Khalsa were founded in 1991 and are already the most successful club ever to come out of Britain's South Asian community, with their men's first team playing in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division in the eighth tier of English football.

Image: Representatives of Sporting Bengal United, Punjab United, Leicester Nirvana and Sporting Khalsa gather at a pre-season tournament

County Cup winners Khalsa Women, who play at the Guardian Warehousing Arena in Willenhall, were formed less than a decade ago following a merger with Reedswood FC.

Image: Birmingham City's Paul Cowie and Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan alongside Blues youngsters Layla Banaras and Riya Mannu at Sporting Khalsa

The West Midlands-based outfit will now compete against the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Stoke City in the National League Northern Premier Division next season.

'Absolutely monumental achievement'

Image: Sporting Director Jas Batt (right) and England youth coach Michael Johnson lead a community session at Sporting Khalsa FC

Sporting Khalsa Sporting Director Jas Batt told Sky Sports News: "This is an absolutely monumental achievement for Sporting Khalsa. It's a huge moment for us as a football club and testament to the vision of our owners.

"Our women's team have upset the apple cart and produced some incredible performances to snatch the league title after playing catch-up for much of the season.

"Huge credit to Andy Mulligan [Sporting Khalsa Women manager] and his brilliant players. Breaking through into National League North is massive for our player pathway and female programmes."

West Ham and Luton link up ahead of game

West Ham will join hands with Luton Town to host a coaching session for South Asian youngsters from both clubs at the London Stadium, before the two sides meet in the Premier League this weekend in the Hammers' final home match of the season.

British South Asians have been grossly under-represented in professional football for decades, with the Football Association last month confirming for the very first time that improving South Asian representation at the elite level of the game is now "a long-term aim" for the national governing body.

Image: West Ham academy personnel are joined by Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan at an Emerging Hammers session

West Ham have instigated and engaged with various initatives in recent years to try and boost community representation at different levels of football, in line with their commitment to equality and diversity.

In 2021, the club created the role of Academy Link Mentor to provide opportunities and pathways for male and female players and coaches from South Asian backgrounds, appointing experienced former Leicester City man Rashid Abba to the role.

Image: West Ham academy link mentor Rashid Abba joined Dev Trehan at Wembley Stadium to view the timeline of South Asian heritage female players he curated as it went on show at the home of English football

Abba will lead this week's session with Luton Town and their youngsters, and will be joined by club staff and ambassadors for the joint-session involving drills and a game.

For more stories, features and videos, visit our ground-breaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.