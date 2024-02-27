South Asians in Football Weekly: Wolves superfan Manny Singh Kang begins 200-mile charity walk from Molineux to Newcastle

The latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly is out after another decent week for the community in the Beautiful Game...

Wolves superfan Manny Singh Kang and his son Jeevan have set off on a near-200 mile walk to St James' Park for charity.

Manny and Jeevan are raising funds for the charity Dementia UK, who offer specialist advice and support to help families affected by dementia. Manny has raised around £30,000 in the last six months, and almost £300,000 for the charity since 2018.

The pair aim to do the 195-mile trek in four days, arriving at the Sir Bobby Robson statue outside St James' Park at lunchtime on Saturday, ahead of Wolves' Premier League clash at Newcastle.

Manny and Jeevan - who were both at Molineux for last year's Midlands debut of the first timeline and exhibition documenting the journey of South Asian players in the modern women's game - will stop at Stoke-on-Trent, Huddersfield and Durham on their way to Newcastle.

Last season, Manny completed a charity walk of more than 120 miles from Molineux to Stamford Bridge for the match against Chelsea.

In 2019, Manny did a charity cycle of more than 100 miles to Anfield for Wolves' final game of the Premier League season away at Liverpool.

Allarakhia's at it again

Tarryn Allarakhia's rich vein of form continued with the winger scoring in each half as Wealdstone thumped local rivals Hendon 4-0 to set up an FA Trophy quarter-final tie with Solihull Moors.

Allarakhia capitalised on a defensive mishap to glide into the box and finish to get Wealdstone's second, before adding to his personal tally with another excellent strike just after the hour mark.

The Tanzania international has now scored three goals in his last three matches.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed last month that Allarakhia, who has mixed Indian and East African heritage, became the first British South Asian to play at an Africa Cup of Nations in the modern era, after he started Tanzania's tournament opener against 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.

Record ends but Singh keeps another clean sheet

Jaz Singh's record-breaking run of more than 15 hours without conceding came to an end in Tamworth's 1-0 defeat to Chorley last week.

But it was normal service resumed at the weekend with the Punjabi shot-stopper keeping his 21st clean sheet of the season in a goalless draw with Curzon Ashton, earning him a place in the the Vanarama National League Team of the Week.

Earlier this month, Singh broke a club record set before he was born by Dale Belford who went 712 minutes without conceding.

Tamworth have the best defence in the top six tiers of English football, letting in just 20 goals in 36 league matches this year.

Singh has the best numbers of any goalkeeper who has played at least 1000 minutes this season.

His performances have led to speculation he could feature in the England C non-league squad that travels to Wales next month for a match with Cymru C in Llanelli.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jaz Singh thanked his team-mates live on Sky Sports News after breaking a Tamworth club record and going a remarkable 15 hours without conceding a goal.

Speaking live on Sky Sports News about his Tamworth heroics this season, Singh said: "It has got to go down to the team effort. I would love to take all the credit but I can't.

"Our standout result was probably away at Scunthorpe who are a massive club and ex-Football League. To go there on a Tuesday night and win 1-0 and get another clean sheet was another big result in the history of our club."

Morrison hails Mannu's 'unbelievable finish'

Former Birmingham City striker Clinton Morrison labelled teenager Riya Mannu's wonder-strike against Leicester City U21s as "an unbelievable finish".

In-form Manu continues to train with the first-team squad and came off the bench to turn the game for the U21s last week, scoring twice and setting up another in a 3-1 win against Derby County.

She also scored away at Arsenal the previous week, but it was the 17-year-old's stunning volley against Leicester that impressed Sky Sports pundit Morrison most.

"It was a great finish," Morrison told Sky Sports News.

Image: Uniting England's Second City: Riya Mannu was introduced to professional footballer and former Aston Villa midfielder Arjan Raikhy by Sky Sports News’ Dev Trehan in 2022

"She watched it on to her [left] foot, her weaker foot, and she did ever so well with the technique to guide it into the back of the net.

"That was natural and instinctive. It was a natural finish, a great finish - an unbelievable finish.

"I never scored a goal like that with my weaker foot, so Riya has already done one better than me. I'd have probably celebrated a little bit more, because I never scored a spectacular goal like that!"

Great escape looks on for Searle and Uddin

Ebbsfleet United's revival under Danny Searle and Anwar Uddin continued with an excellent 4-1 win away at Dorking Wanderers as The Fleet ended February unbeaten.

Rakish Bingham, Luke O'Neil (2) and Dominic Samuel scored as Ebbsfleet came to pick up three vital points and go 17th in their bid to avoid relegation from the National League.

Image: Danny Searle has returned to football management in England after a spell at Banik Ostrava

Searle and assistant manager Uddin stepped in at the turn of the month when Ebbsfleet sacked Dennis Kutrieb after a 3-1 defeat to bottom side Oxford City left them languishing in the relegation zone.

The pair have now put together a five-match unbeaten run, picking up 11 points out of a possible 15, including a point away at runaway league leaders Chesterfield.

