Man City's Phil Foden and Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw win Footballer Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year awards for 2023/24 season

Manchester City pair Phil Foden and Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw have won their respective Footballer Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year awards for the 2023/24 season.

It is the second time that two Man City players have won the men's and women's awards, with Raheem Sterling and Nikita Parris doing so in 2019.

Foden won 42 per cent of members votes and is the third Man City player in four years to win the men's Footballer of the Year award after Ruben Dias in 2021 and Erling Haaland in 2023.

He finished ahead of Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and Man City team-mate Rodri in second and third respectively. Martin Odegaard, Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer made up the top six.

Foden, 23, has scored 16 Premier League goals this season, assisting a further seven. He also scored five Champions League goals with three assists, and two goals in the FA Cup.

Man City remain in the chase for a fifth successive Premier League title - currently a point behind Arsenal with a game in hand - and will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on May 25.

Other players voted for in the FWA's men's Footballer of the Year award... Virgil Van Dijk

Mo Salah

Bukayo Saka

Bruno Guimares

Bruno Fernandes

Bernardo Silva

John McGinn

Ross Barkley

Alexis Mac Allister

Diogo Dalot

Heung-min Son

Jarrod Bowen

Shaw has won the women's Footballer of the Year award in what was a record number of votes in the category, with almost 80 per cent for the Man City striker and Chelsea's Lauren James.

The England winger finished as runner-up to Shaw, with Man City's Alex Greenwood finishing third. Yui Hasegawa, Elisabeth Terland and Khiara Keating made up the top six.

Shaw is the first Man City player to win the award since Parris in 2019, with her 21 goals and three assists in 18 WSL games this season putting her team on the cusp of their first league title since 2016.

They are currently six points clear of Chelsea at the top of the WSL, having played a game more.

However, Shaw has been sidelined for the final three games of the season after injuring her foot in a 5-0 win against West Ham.

Other players voted for in the FWA's women's Footballer of the Year award... Erin Cuthbert`

Sjoeke Nusken

Lauren Hemp

Alessia Russo

Ella Toone

Katie McCabe

Ashleigh Neville

Millie Turner

Niamh Charles

Fuka Nagano

Taylor Hinds

Jess Carter

