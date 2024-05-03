Jones Knows best bets: Back 12/1 Bournemouth, Wolves, Crystal Palace treble

Our top tipster Jones Knows unleashes his best bets across the Premier League weekend, advising a 12/1 treble.

How did we get on last weekend?

Two points back into the Sky Bet satchels unfortunately.

Crystal Palace got us off to a solid start for the 11/2 treble by avoiding defeat at Fulham - what a banger by Jeffrey Schlupp.

But then came the real kick in the groin.

Dwight McNeil posted four shots in another lively display for Everton against Brentford where we needed him to register a shot on target. Well, he blasted a really good chance wide from 10 yards out and wobbled a strike from distance off the crossbar - of course, that goes down as an off-target shot. In a way I was thankful Declan Rice only had one shot in Arsenal's game with Tottenham therefore making that leg a loser too as we had backed Rice for two or more.

McNeil is certainly a player to keep on your radar though - he's going to land soon in the goals and shot on target markets.

Anyway, we need to get moving forward with the profit and loss before the season is out.

A 12/1 treble to attack this weekend...

P+L = +15.5

Image: Andoni Iraola can lead Bournemouth to a result at Arsenal

Arsenal are still not Manchester City-like when it comes to monster matches in terms of getting the job done. And I'm still convinced a big result will drop Bournemouth's way this season and this is probably the last of chance of landing some profit on that particularly theory. There are some really fancy prices knocking around if you think the Cherries can cause Arsenal problems. For the treble, I'm throwing in them with a two-goal head start, meaning we'll land if they win, draw or lose by one goal.

I do think Wolves are overpriced to score though at 6/5 with Sky Bet, especially now Hwang Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha are fit and will give them a very explosive outlet on the counter-attack. City have conceded in 32 of 44 games in the Premier League and Champions League this season - that's a 73 per cent strike rate for the opposition scoring.

And hopefully we can land the bunce when Crystal Palace beat Manchester United on Monday Night Football.

There is so much pace, power and intelligence in forward areas at Palace and Harry Maguire and Casemiro could be seeing stars for the majority of this encounter trying to stop the likes of Michael Olise. At Selhurst Park, under the lights, they look a tasty price to beat United.