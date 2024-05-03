Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says spat with Mohamed Salah has been resolved - 'It's a non-story'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is no problem between him and Mohamed Salah after their touchline spat at West Ham last weekend.

In his press conference after the 2-2 draw, the Reds boss said everything had been sorted out, only for Salah to walk through the mixed zone saying: "There's going to be fire if I speak."

But almost a week on from that episode, Klopp said it was nothing particularly out of the ordinary.

"It is completely resolved. It is no problem. If we wouldn't know each other for that long I don't know how we would deal with it, but we know each other for that long and respect each other," Klopp said.

"I think we have the right to deal with these things completely independent of any expectations from the outside. It is a non-story. In general everyone is in the best possible place.

"We win the games, we score loads of goals, then the situation would have probably not been exactly like that because Mo would not have been on the bench in the first place. It all depends on each other."

The flashpoint sparked speculation about Salah's future, as a player who is 32 in June has just over one year left on his lucrative contract.

However, as Klopp is leaving the club at the end of the season, he would not get drawn into a discussion about the star forward.

"You all have to get used to the fact that is not my subject," he added.

"Mo, as a player, is incredible and I don't think I should speak about that. Other people will decide that, especially Mo.

"I don't have any signs it will not be like that (wanting to leave). I just try to prepare the basis for the future."

Klopp coy on future plans Klopp will leave Anfield at the end of the season after nine years but currently has no plans for what he will do with his future. However, a job in football administration is not on his list.



He added: “No, I never thought about it but they will need people in a normal age knowing the business. But imagine me becoming FIFA president? I probably wouldn’t survive in that sea of sharks.



“In the end one person cannot put it right as long as all the rest think, ‘Ah, it will be all right, they earn millions, let them play there. Let’s do the first three matchdays in America’ – all really good ideas. Alone you can’t change anything.



“I got yesterday an award from the PFA, I don’t know exactly for what, but I think for speaking up for players.”



A PFA spokesperson said: “Jurgen has been an outstanding advocate for our members throughout his time at Liverpool, consistently speaking up for their rights and promoting the work they do off the field.



“That’s something that has obviously been really important to Jurgen, and we’re really pleased to have been able to recognise his contribution.”

Ange: We're a long way off but can still challenge

Ange Postecoglou has acknowledged Tottenham are a long way off being able to challenge for the Premier League title but believes the squad will grow from the current pain they feel.

Spurs suffered a third consecutive defeat on Thursday night in losing 2-0 at Chelsea, which followed a 3-2 reverse at home to Arsenal last Sunday and a four-goal thrashing away to Newcastle midway through April.

Those results have halted Tottenham's top-four bid and sparked questions over whether Postecoglou still remains on the right path to bring overdue success to the club.

Ahead of Sunday's trip to Liverpool, Postecoglou said: "We're a long way off but it doesn't mean we can't challenge next year.

"I think in terms of the team I want us to be, we're a fair way off, but I'm not dismissing the fact that we have to be competitive and challenge for success every year I am here.

"I'm not going to dismiss any year as just a building year. Every year is a building year to get to where we want to, but it's also an opportunity for us to have success. As it was this year and we've fallen short of that.

"Every job I've taken has had tough bits. Sometimes at the start, sometimes in the middle, sometimes at the end.

"Nothing surprises me and it's a necessary part of it. It's how you grow. You don't grow by thinking everything's going to run smoothly. You need to go through these times and find out about yourself."

Postecoglou has shuffled his pack in an attempt to get Spurs out of their current slump, with Yves Bissouma on the bench against Arsenal while James Maddison dropped out of the starting line-up at Chelsea.

The experienced Australian coach cut a frustrated figure at Stamford Bridge but rallied around his squad on Friday morning ahead of the next stern test against Klopp's Liverpool.

"I'm sure they're hurt but it's also part of the process. It's not going to change, you're not going to have less derbies next year," Postecoglou said.

"The big games will always be big games and you need to feel the pain, but understand that that sort of intensity will always be there when you're representing this football club.

"I don't think anyone has shirked it and I don't think it's for a lack of effort or desire. But, like I said, if you haven't been put in that situation before it's confronting, challenging and it's how you navigate your way through that.

"Sometimes it's on an individual basis. My kind of role in that is always the collective, about the environment, how we can create an environment that they feel like they can embrace that challenge.

"Last night was disappointing from a defensive pressing aspect because that has been pretty consistent all year, so that was the one area I was really disappointed with. But, in general, the lads were still trying to play and embed our principles."

