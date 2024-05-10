Kylian Mbappe confirms Paris Saint-Germain exit at end of season ahead of expected Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The Frenchman, who is out of contract this summer, is expected to join Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old officially announced his PSG exit on Friday evening after it was revealed in February he would be leaving the French champions.

In a video released on social media, the France World Cup winner said: "I wanted to speak to you. I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes, and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks.

"I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. It's a lot of emotion; many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club - one of the best in the world - which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure; to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history - some of the greatest champions; to meet a lot of people, to grow as a man as well, with all the glory and the mistakes I've made."

In his announcement video, Mbappe hinted at a move to Real Madrid after the France international revealed he will "leave his country" for the next step of his career.

He said: "It's hard, and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that, to leave my country, France, Ligue 1, a championship I have always known, but I think I needed this - a new challenge after seven years."

PSG and Real Madrid still need to negotiate whether Mbappe will leave for a fee or sacrifice his own earnings. PSG have Mbappe's word that he will never leave on a free transfer.

Real Madrid hold a long-term interest in the 25-year-old forward, who would have to take a pay cut to join the Spanish side, even though they are prepared to make him the highest-paid player in their history.

Image: Could Mbappe join Real Madrid this summer?

PSG turned down a €220m (£188m) offer for Mbappe from Real Madrid in August 2021. The forward then chose to sign a new three-year deal with PSG that expires this summer.

PSG had accepted a €300m (£256m) from Saudi club Al Hilal last summer, which Mbappe turned down.

Mbappe exit to free up £189m for PSG

It is understood Mbappe's departure has freed up at least €220m (£189m) of gross cost to PSG, who are not surprised by his exit.

Mbappe produced the video solo and it puts PSG in difficult position because his deal with Real Madrid has not been announced yet.

Image: PSG and Mbappe were knocked out of the Champions League earlier this week at the semi-final stage

There is, however, a relief he is going with the final page of the club's Galactico era now finally closed.

The club did not believe his performance in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final defeat to Borussia Dortmund was not that of someone worth a £189m hit.

When is Mbappe's final PSG game?

Mbappe, who is PSG's all-time leading scorer with 255 goals, will play his final home game at the Parc des Princes against Toulouse on Sunday in Ligue 1.

Luis Enrique's side, who have already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title, then have two away league games at Nice on May 15 and Metz on May 19.

Mbappe's final PSG game will be the French Cup final against Lyon in Lille on May 25, where he has the chance to claim a 12th major honour with the club before departing.

The striker's dreams of lifting the Champions League with PSG - the trophy which has eluded him and the club - were dashed this week as they lost 2-0 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

Mbappe joined PSG from his first club Monaco, initially on a season-long loan, in 2017 with the move made permanent in 2018 for £166m.

He is the second most expensive player in history behind Neymar, for whom PSG paid £200m to Barcelona in 2017.

Image: Mbappe has won 11 major honours at PSG

In his exit announcement, Mbappe thanked all his current and former PSG team-mates and coaches - naming Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Christophe Galtier and Luis Enrique.

He also thanked sporting directors Leonardo and Luis Campos and all the club's backroom and non-football staff.

Mbappe's exit marks end of Galactico era | Osimhen to arrive?

Image: Mbappe has scored 255 goals for PSG

Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

Mbappe's exit will mark the official end of the Galactico era which saw the signing of players such as Brazilian Neymar and World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

Despite the huge outlay on players and wages, Champions League success has remained elusive, although PSG insiders would say significant progress has been made on and off the pitch.

Two summers ago, they embarked on a new strategy of building a squad of young, hungry and predominantly French players after the excesses of the Galactico era.

This season they reached the semi-finals of the Champions League with the youngest squad they have used in Europe and from the round of 16, they started games with the youngest team in the competition.

Off the pitch, PSG have moved into a new €300m (£258m) training ground and there are plans in place to move to a new stadium.

In December US private equity firm Arctos Partners bought a 12.5 per cent stake in PSG in a deal that valued the club at €4bn (£3.4bn).

Meanwhile, Mbappe's departure is expected to lead to another busy transfer window.

PSG are one of the few clubs who would be able to afford to trigger the €120m (£107m) release clause of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

Image: Napoli strikr Victor Osimhen could be a target for PSG this summer

Luis Enrique will have money to spend this summer but any new arrivals will have to fit into the new culture at the club.

While PSG remained determined to win the Champions League, losing Mbappe, their best player, to 14-time winners Real Madrid will make that job even more difficult.

