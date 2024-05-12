Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United's players are not showing they want to play for Erik ten Hag after defeat to Arsenal

Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United's players aren't showing that they want to play for Erik ten Hag, claiming that some of the squad are "just trying to get to the end of the season".

United suffered 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal on Super Sunday, which leaves them in eighth place, on course for their lowest-ever Premier League finish - and they also run the risk of missing out on European football altogether next season.

In order for United to qualify for Europe next season, they must finish in the top seven - and they lie three points behind Chelsea in that position with just two rounds of fixtures left - or beat Man City in this month's FA Cup final at Wembley.

After the game, Ten Hag was content with the "attitude" and the competitiveness his side showed against the title-chasing Gunners - and believes that the United supporters are behind him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leandro Trossard's strike sinks Manchester United as Arsenal return to the top of the Premier League

But under Ten Hag this season, United have now lost 19 games in all competition, their most since 1978-79, while Sunday's loss to the Gunners was their ninth loss at Old Trafford this term, their joint-most at home in a season.

Asked what that result means for the future of Ten Hag, Rooney told Sky Sports: "When you're losing games in the way they're losing games, there's going to be big questions asked.

"I think the players have to look at themselves, when you've got a manager talking about attitudes and players not being right to play for Manchester United, that's a massive insult. If I see my manager saying that, there's no way I would let that ride and ride until the end of the season.

"I think some players are just trying to get to the end of the season, that's my opinion on it. So I feel for him, but that's his job to make sure the players are right."

Manchester United

Newcastle United Wednesday 15th May 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Asked if he feels the players are performing for Ten Hag, Rooney replied: "If they are, I don't think they're showing it very well. The performances, and there are some good players in that squad, are way below par.

"I would personally hope they do give him [Ten Hag] time, there are a lot of problems with recruitment, it hasn't been good for a few years.

"I hope he gets time to do it right. But we saw it in 2016 when Louis van Gaal lost his job [after winning the FA Cup], so you never know."

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Keane: United's attack was so bad | Merson: Injuries aren't an excuse

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney and Paul Merson reflect on Arsenal's winning goal and how Manchester United's Casemiro played a huge part by playing Kai Havertz onside

Meanwhile, fellow Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane was critical of United's attack, which failed to make the most of having 14 shots - three more than Arsenal - and 145 touches in the final third.

"The disappointment for me in the last half an hour was United. Arsenal have come to Old Trafford over the years and found it difficult, but I bet Arsenal couldn't believe how bad United were.

"Whatever bits of possession they had, the end product and lack of quality - you talk about the great teams United had over the years, the players they've had. That last half an hour, decision-making, nobody digging anybody out, making mistakes, falling over, not putting demands on each other.

"That United team there... they're so bad."

United came into the game with 10 injured players missing - but Sky Sports' Paul Merson believes Ten Hag's side should still be doing better.

"It was shocking," said Merson about United's display. "They just had 145 touches in the final third, and two shots on target. One was from Casemiro from 40 yards which I could have saved it.

"It's not good enough, you can't lose nine games at home, this is Manchester United.

"You can have 10 or 11 injuries, Luton have had 10 or 11 injuries. Chelsea have got 10 or 11 injuries, big players like Reece James who is first choice and the captain of the club. And Chelsea are still going to finish above them.

"Newcastle will come here and win this week. I don't care how many of them get fit next season, there's no way Manchester United will finish above Arsenal next season. No chance. They're 30 points behind."

What Ten Hag said about his squad...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag remained upbeat despite their 1-0 loss to Arsenal and believes his team are still fighting for a successful end to the campaign

Meanwhile, Ten Hag said that injuries have cost his team results this season - which explains why United have been so open this season.

"We can face the fans," he told Sky Sports. "On Monday [when they lost 4-0 to Crystal Palace] we definitely couldn't face them, but you can see the fans are behind us. Today, we gave it back to them. That should be the standard.

"Attitude. It always starts with the right attitude. That's what we have to build during the week. Matchday, you have to be spot on.

"Today we did [show attitude]. When you're missing 10 starting players, we are competitive with one of the best teams in the league.

"It's about execution, when you don't have the right attitude, when you don't have the right press, it makes it easy for any opponent.

"For a United player, every game is a final. You have to perform to win every game. You should realise this.

"The fans understand where they are. If we have so many injuries, especially in key areas, you don't get what you deserve.

"The fans are behind us, that's why they are with us. We are United. We have strong bond and hopefully we can pay them back in the future.

"We have problems, the problems cost us results. But I don't know where we should be when we have all the players on board.

"If you have the players on board, you get more points. Especially in the backline, we concede a lot of chances and a lot of goals. Last season, we had the most clean sheets in the Premier League."

Image: Fury vs Usyk

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Book the fight now