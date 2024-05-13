Tottenham vs Man City on Sky: Will Spurs fans be supporting City on Tuesday? Vote now...

Kai Havertz and William Saliba have said the Arsenal players will be Tottenham fans for the day, but will the Spurs supporters actually be backing Manchester City on Tuesday?

Arsenal returned to the top of the league with a 1-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday to ensure the Premier League title race will go down to the final day. But Man City, currently a point behind Arsenal, will reclaim top spot if they win their game in hand at Spurs on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

It means Arsenal must now hope their north London rivals do them a favour by getting a result at home to Man City to put them on course for a first Premier League title in two decades.

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City Tuesday 14th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

"It will get to a stage where Tottenham fans will cheer if Man City score," Paul Merson said on Super Sunday on Sky Sports. "The one thing they don't want is Arsenal to win the league."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson questioned whether Tottenham could defeat the Gunners' title-rivals Manchester City and joked he'd get a Spurs tattoo if they do manage to beat them!

Manchester City have never won a Premier League game at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, raising Arsenal's hopes that Spurs can help them, but the former Gunner isn't holding out much hope of Spurs getting a positive result.

"If they win [against City], I'll have a Tottenham tattoo!," he added. "It'll be that little cockerel on the ball [Spurs' badge]. I will have it, I tell you, I will have it!"

Havertz: 'We're going to be the biggest Tottenham fans!' Arsenal forward Kai Havertz joked after the win at Old Trafford that he will be a "big" Spurs fan on Tuesday.



He told Sky Sports: "We're going to be the biggest Tottenham fans. We are all going to be. Let's hope for the best."

Saliba: 'Let's pray and hope' Arsenal defender William Saliba:



"We know Man City can decide if they win or not, but we have to do our job to not have any regrets at the end.



"We did our job [against Man Utd] and we have to do it next week.



"Let's see on Tuesday. They have to play against Tottenham and let's pray and hope. We will be Tottenham supporters on Tuesday for one game only.



"After that, even on Sunday anything can happen. We know that football is crazy sometimes so let's see."

While Ange Postecoglou and his side will want to finish the season as strongly as possible, especially if their Champions League hopes are still alive heading into the game against City, the Arsenal scenario has left Spurs fans in an unenviable position.

With a win over Pep Guardiola's side significantly boosting Arsenal's title hopes, some fans have suggested they'd rather lose and even scupper their own top-four hopes.

We take a look at some of the funniest social media posts ahead of Spurs vs Man City and Spurs fans, you can have YOUR say now in our vote below...

O'Hara to play in midfield?

Manchester Hotspur...

Play the mascots...

The Spurs team has been leaked...

Man City flags are out...

Team Pep...

Europa League over Arsenal's league...

Spurs fans celebrating City goals?

