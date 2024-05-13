Liverpool, Newcastle and Celtic interested in Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is emerging as a summer option for Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic as well as Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Bayern Munich still hope to bring in Roberto De Zerbi despite the manager claiming he would like to stay at Brighton, according to reports.

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City Tuesday 14th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Joao Cancelo showed no love for his de facto Manchester City replacement Josko Gvardiol during a blind-ranking challenge.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Saudi Pro League clubs are pushing to sign the Manchester United midfielder Casemiro when the transfer window opens next month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney and Paul Merson reflect on Arsenal's winning goal and how Manchester United's Casemiro played a huge part by playing Kai Havertz onside

Chelsea's sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, are not facing doubts over their positions as the club prepare for next week's end-of-season review.

Gloucester have defended head coach George Skivington after the club's record 90-0 defeat by Northampton Saints, adding that his future is not up for discussion.

THE GUARDIAN

The Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish, is attempting to persuade Dougie Freedman to reject an offer from Newcastle to become their sporting director after the former Scotland striker held talks about replacing Dan Ashworth.

Image: Dougie Freedman has excelled at Crystal Palace as the club's sporting director

New York City FC manager Nick Cushing has denied the allegation that he punched a Toronto FC player in March.

THE TIMES

The floundering takeover bid of Everton by 777 Partners has suffered another blow after it emerged that the company's co-founder is under pressure to resign.

Manchester City are interested in signing Vivianne Miedema, the Women's Super League's all-time top goalscorer, after Arsenal announced that she will leave.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Where could Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema be heading next? Sky Sports reporter Anton Toloui suggests it could be title rivals Manchester City

SCOTTISH SUN

Marks and Spencer are facing the furious wrath of the Tartan Army - after plugging England bags in one of their most famous Scottish stores.

Celtic hero Henrik Larsson became overwhelmed with emotion as thousands of fans spontaneously sang his name in unison as he walked on stage to pick up an award.

Rangers target Jose Cordoba was left out of Levski Sofia's squad for their latest match as he appears to edge closer to confirming a £3m move to Ibrox.

DAILY RECORD

Craig Sibbald has given Dundee United a major boost by agreeing a new deal for their Premiership return.

