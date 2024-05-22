Euro 2024: Scotland name Ben Doak, James Forrest and Ross McCrorie in provisional squad

Ben Doak, James Forrest and Ross McCrorie have been named in Scotland's provisional 28-player squad for Euro 2024, with Craig Gordon, Ryan Jack and Anthony Ralston also included.

With injuries impacting preparations, boss Steve Clarke has named an extended squad which will be cut to 26 players by 11pm on June 7, the same day as Scotland's final warm-up match - against Finland.

Scotland's 28-man provisional squad Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Kenny McLean (Norwich), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Ben Doak (Liverpool), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), James Forrest (Celtic), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)

Gordon's return to action from a double leg break suffered in December 2022 has seen the 41-year-old earn a spot as one of four goalkeepers - alongside Hearts team-mate Zander Clark, No 1 Angus Gunn and Liam Kelly - although only three may travel to Germany.

With Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson out due to hamstring injuries, Bristol City's uncapped McCrorie and Celtic's Ralston will battle it out for the right-back spot.

Joining the duo in defence are Norwich's Grant Hanley and Scott McKenna of Copenhagen who return from injury alongside Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Ryan Porteous, captain Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor and Kieran Tierney.

With Lewis Ferguson missing in midfield due to an ACL injury - Jack is in despite not playing for Rangers since March - with Celtic's Scottish Premiership winning captain Callum McGregor, Aston Villa skipper John McGinn and Manchester United's Scott McTominay also included.

Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, Billy Gilmour and Kenny McLean make up Clarke's midfield options.

Liverpool's Doak - who has never featured in a senior squad - will be given his chance to impress over the coming weeks.

Celtic's James Forrest has not featured for the national team since 2021 but returns to the group having ended the season in great form with his club, scoring five goals in eight games and could provide a different option offensively - or even slot in a right wing-back role.

Lawrence Shankland - who finished top goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership is rewarded for a fine season with his spot as another forward option, with Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes also included.

Euro 2024 groups in full Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine Group F:Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

Robertson: Scotland must create history

Captain Andy Robertson has told Sky Sports News the squad must target creating history in Germany by becoming the first Scotland team to reach the knockout stages of a major finals.

He said: "Our aim is to be the team that creates history - we have to aim to get out the group.

"We look at the group and it's a tough group, it's a competitive group. But we believe that we can give any team a game and if we do that and we manage to get out the group then we're the first Scotland team to ever do that.

"We've been trying to create our own history, we've been trying to create our own story within a nation that have had a lot of good teams in the past, a lot of legends of the game.

"We are trying to create a small part of history and we've managed to do that with the two tournaments [reaching Euro 2020 and Euro 2024] but to be able to qualify from the group would be a massive step and it would excel us even further and give us even more belief than we've already got."

McAllister: Scotland's midfield key to progression

Former Scotland international Gary McAllister believes Clarke's midfield hold the key to the team's chances if they are to reach the knockouts.

He told Sky Sports News: "First and foremost, Steve Clarke has done brilliant to get us to two Euros on the bounce.

"I know we're playing in the opening game against the hosts. They've got some fantastic players but their results in the last couple of years have not been great.

"Can we go there and provide an upset? Possibly but it's the other two games where I think we can get results, so I'm really confident.

"Over the years we've always gone into tournaments thinking 'can we get out of the group stages?' and I think this time round it represents a great chance. Purely because my eyes are always drawn to the middle of the park and that's where we're really strong.

"We've got [John] McGinn, [Scott] McTominay, [Callum] McGregor, Billy Gilmour and [Kenny] McLean - guys that are playing at a proper level and they're experienced as well now.

"That group of five or six players in the middle of the park can get us through."

Key dates ahead for Scotland

Monday June 3: Euro 2024 warm-up, Gibraltar vs Scotland at Estadio Algarve, Portugal; kick-off 5pm

Friday June 7: Euro 2024 warm-up, Scotland vs Finland at Hampden Park, Glasgow; kick-off 7.45pm

Friday June 7 - Final 26-man squad submitted to UEFA by 11pm

Saturday June 8 - Final 26-player squad announced

Sunday June 9 - Scotland squad fly to base camp in the Bavarian resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Scotland's Euro 2024 schedule

Scotland have history kicking off tournaments, having been drawn to face Brazil in the opener at World Cup 1998, a game they narrowly lost 2-1 to a second-half Tom Boyd own goal.

This time around the venue is the Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena) where Steve Clarke's kick-off the opening match of Euro 2024 against hosts Germany on June 14.

The Scots also face games against perennial qualifiers Switzerland in Cologne on June 19, with Hungary - who reached the knockouts in 2016 - awaiting in Stuttgart on June 23.

Scotland’s potential route to the final finishing as group winners… If Scotland finish as winners of Group A but all other results at Euro 2024 go with the world rankings, the Scots’ opponents in the knockout rounds would be…



Round of 16: Saturday June 29 – Scotland vs Denmark (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)



Quarter-final: Friday July 5 – Spain vs Scotland (MHPArena, Stuttgart)



Semi-final: Tuesday July 9 – Scotland vs Netherlands; kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)



Final: Sunday July 14 – Scotland vs France; kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)