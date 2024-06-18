Liverpool: Premier League 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

Arne Slot kicks off his Liverpool reign with a lunchtime trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on the opening Saturday of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The Dutchman will then come up against compatriot Erik ten Hag when Liverpool take on arch-rivals Man Utd at Old Trafford in just his third game in charge of the club with the game currently scheduled for Saturday August 31.

The Reds face tricky-looking back-to-back clashes at home to Chelsea and away to Arsenal in October, before hosting Manchester City at the end of November.

The first Merseyside derby of the season comes at Goodison Park on December 7, while Liverpool begin the new year by entertaining Manchester United on January 4.

Slot's side travel to the champions on February 22, before the second Merseyside derby of the campaign on April 2 and they conclude the season by taking on Chelsea (a) and Arsenal (h) in consecutive games in May, with Crystal Palace coming to Anfield on the final day.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

17: Ipswich (a) - Kick-off 12.30pm

24: Brentford (h)

31: Manchester United (a)

September

14: Nottingham Forest (h)

21: Bournemouth (h)

28: Wolves (a)

October

5: Crystal Palace (a)

19: Chelsea (h)

26: Arsenal (a)

November

2: Brighton (a)

9: Aston Villa (h)

23: Southampton (a)

30: Manchester City (h)

December

4: Newcastle United (a)

7: Everton (a)

14: Fulham (h)

21: Tottenham (a)

26: Leicester City (h)

29: West Ham (a)

January

4: Manchester United (a)

14: Nottingham Forest (a)

18: Brentford (a)

25: Ipswich Town (h)

February

1: Bournemouth (a)

15: Wolves (h)

22: Manchester City (a)

26: Newcastle United (h)

March

8: Southampton (h)

15: Aston Villa (a)

April

2: Everton (h)

5: Fulham (a)

12: West Ham (h)

19: Leicester City (a)

26: Tottenham (h)

May

3: Chelsea (a)

10: Arsenal (h)

18: Brighton (a)

25: Crystal Palace (h)

2024/25 Champions League dates

Group stage 1: 17/18/19 September

Group stage 2: 1/2 October

Group stage 3: 22/23 October

Group stage 4: 5/6 November

Group stage 5: 26/27 November

Group stage 6: 10/11 December

Group stage 7: 21/22 January

Group stage 8: 29 January

Play-off first leg: 11/12 February

Play-off second leg: 18/19 February

Last 16 first leg 1: 4/5 March

Last 16 second leg: 11/12 March

Quarter-finals first leg: 8/9 April

Quarter-finals second leg: 15/16 April

Semi-final first leg: 29/30 April

Semi-final second leg: 6/7 May

Champions League final: 31 May

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on the weekend on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 17, the weekend before the Premier League's final day.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

