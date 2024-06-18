Fulham: Premier League 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

Fulham begin their 2024/25 Premier League season by taking on Man Utd at Old Trafford on Friday Night Football, live on Sky Sports.

Marco Silva's side travel to the Etihad at the start of October, before hosting rivals Brentford on November 2, while they also have a west London derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

Fulham entertain Man Utd on January 25, while Arne Slot's Liverpool come to Craven Cottage on April 5.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The pick of Fulham's goals from the 2023/24 season including fantastic finishes from Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz and Joao Palhinha.

The Cottagers then host the Blues on April 19, before concluding the campaign with a trip across west London to face Brentford on May 18 and the visit of champions Manchester City on the final day.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

16: Man Utd (a) - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

24: Leicester City (h)

31: Ipswich (a)

September

14: West Ham (h)

21: Newcastle United (h)

28: Nottingham Forest (a)

October

5: Manchester City (a)

19: Aston Villa (h)

26: Everton (a)

November

2: Brentford (h)

9: Crystal Palace (a)

23: Wolves (h)

30: Tottenham (a)

December

3: Brighton (h)

7: Arsenal (h)

14: Liverpool (a)

21: Southampton (h)

26: Chelsea (a)

29: Bournemouth (h)

January

4: Ipswich (h)

14: West Ham (a)

18: Leicester City (a)

25: Manchester United (h)

February

1: Newcastle United (a)

15: Nottingham Forest (h)

22: Crystal Palace (h)

25: Wolves (a)

March

8: Brighton (a)

15: Tottenham (h)

April

1: Arsenal (a)

5: Liverpool (h)

12: Bournemouth (a)

19: Chelsea (h)

26: Southampton (a)

May

3: Aston Villa (a)

10: Everton (h)

18: Brentford (a)

25: Manchester City (h)

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August, with the FA Cup final happening on Saturday May 17, the weekend before the Premier League's final day.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

