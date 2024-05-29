Jarrad Branthwaite: Manchester United interested in signing Everton defender this summer

Manchester United are interested in signing Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.

United are big admirers of the centre-back, who was recently selected in the England training squad for Euro 2024.

Recruiting in the heart of defence has been marked as a priority for the FA Cup winners - and the 21-year-old is high among the names being discussed regardless of who the manager is next season.

However, while also seeking a solid defensive midfielder and striker this summer, United need to box clever - financially - in the upcoming transfer window and have to bolster what they can spend with sales.

Branthwaite is thought to be valued in the region of £60m-£70m by Everton, who must sell one of their main assets before the end of June to stay in line with PSR.

Image: Branthwaite impressed for Everton this season after making 41 appearances in all competitions

Another player who could fetch a sizeable fee is Amadou Onana - but no move has yet emerged for the midfielder.

It means Branthwaite may become the more likely player to attract offers before June 30, and he has also been tracked by Manchester City and Tottenham.

Spurs looked very closely at signing Branthwaite before the January transfer window but ended up buying Radu Dragusin from Genoa, although they do want another centre-back this summer.

City may look at him if they lose a centre-back this summer but that is not expected to happen as things stand.

Sky Sports News' senior reporter Melissa Reddy answers the key questions facing Manchester United and their review into Erik ten Hag's time at the club.

"We've established that pretty much since it was confirmed that INEOS would be taking over football operations, Sir Dave Brailsford has been engaging players and staff over their thoughts on the problems at Manchester United. Captain Bruno Fernandes, for example, has provided a window into these conversations.

"One of Jason Wilcox's key tasks since officially joining as technical director over a month ago has been a more comprehensive audit of the game model, training sessions, the relationship between the coaching staff and the dressing room as well as how they interact with other areas of performance like sports science and recruitment.

"The examination into Ten Hag's spell has long been in motion, and the manager revealed that the review and his discussion with United's hierarchy has already happened. He is now on holiday.

"Despite already having all the information, and with Ten Hag believing the assessment has been done, the club say their review will now take place.

"There is a sense that, having been made conscious of the comparisons to how Louis van Gaal was sacked, United don't want to spoil the FA Cup final celebrations or be accused of callousness. It would also not be in their best interests to announce any decision without having their path forward completely firmed up.

"There has been enough evidence of clubs publicly messing up their succession planning in the last few months - Bayern being the chief example - and United do not want to repeat that."

With Erik ten Hag's future still in the balance, Manchester United's inevitable summer of upheaval could see additions in all areas of the pitch - they have struggled both defensively and offensively.

The departure of the experienced Raphael Varane will leave the club light at the back, especially with Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw's ongoing injury concerns.

They used 14 different centre-back partnerships this season and veteran Jonny Evans clocked more league appearances than any other centre-back at the club. So, a keen eye will be cast over a defence that conceded a Premier League club-record 58 goals this term.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.