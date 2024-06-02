England vs Bosnia: Bukayo Saka, John Stones to miss out on friendly as Kieran Trippier named captain

Bukayo Saka and John Stones are set to miss England's friendly Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday, with Kieran Trippier to captain the Three Lions.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Anthony Gordon will also be absent for the first Euro 2024 warm-up game leaving Gareth Southgate with a selection headache.

Stones and Saka trained as part of a 26-player training session on Sunday but will miss the friendly at St James' Park.

England's 33-player provisional squad in full Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jude Bellingham, (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

"John has reported a bit later so hasn't worked with us, he will follow an individual programme," said Southgate at a press conference on Sunday.

"Bukayo is fine, he will be rested tomorrow and should be available by Friday."

Image: John Stones (left) and Kieran Trippier in England training on Sunday

Maguire and Shaw are more serious concerns ahead of the Euros in Germany. The former missed the last five weeks of the season while Shaw was described as a "long shot" by Southgate last month.

Gordon, meanwhile, missed Newcastle's final game of the season with an ankle problem and is yet to return.

"All are progressing well," Southgate said on the trio. "We are pleased with the progress they've made, none of them will be involved tomorrow.

"Gordon has a chance to be available for Friday. The other two are more unlikely, let's see how far they can go."

'Results always matter'

Image: Harry Kane (left) and John Stones in England training on Sunday

Meanwhile, Harry Kane will not start against Bosnia, having trained all week after missing Bayern Munich's last three fixtures due to a back injury, with Trippier set to captain the side.

Kobbie Mainoo, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden have yet to link up with the camp after last weekend's FA Cup final, while Jude Bellingham will be another later arrival into camp.

England face Iceland on Friday in their final warm-up match before heading to Germany and playing Serbia on June 16 in their first group match.

But first, Southgate wants his patched-up side to deliver a strong performance and result against Bosnia.

"There's reality on the constraints," he said on England's preparations. "Four or five are not with us yet. But that's normal. In Qatar, we didn't have anyone until five days before the first game.

"There's a big physical aspect to what we're looking at. We are looking to see some combinations and people in different positions. People with fewer caps playing in a brilliant atmosphere will be important. I've liked how they have trained. A brilliant mentality as well.

"Results always matter. For me, it's about playing well and building what we've been doing over the next five or six weeks. There are 43 days until the final, not every day will be great, not every hour will be perfect. But we're working on principles and tomorrow is the first aspect to show that in public."

Southgate: Bellingham has had phenomenal year

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Southgate spoke of his delight at seeing Jude Bellingham win the Champions League with Real Madrid to cap what he describes as a 'phenomenal year'

Gareth Southgate on Jude Bellingham's first season at Real Madrid:

"It's an incredible year for him. Delighted for him to win [the Champions League] last night. Jadon [Sancho] was playing on the other side, same with Jamie [Bynoe-Gittens]. We didn't have favourites as such as we had players on both sides but to cap that season with winning the Champions League, it's a phenomenal year and I'm delighted for him.

"His family have to take credit for that - the way he is authentic in interviews, that's how he is. The way he reacts with staff and players, he has the humility and understanding. He had to earn the respect of people like [Luka] Modric and [Toni] Kroos, he went on to attack that challenge.

"The most important thing for him is rest, recovery. We don't have the players you do at a club to be so cohesive. At this moment, for Jude and for the team, it's to recover and psychologically switch off."

Trippier: I will always be there for England

Newcastle right-back Trippier spoke of his pride about being handed the armband for his 47th cap.

"It's going to be very special," he said. "I have to thank Gareth for giving me that trust. But if I have the armband or not, or if I play or not, I will always be there for the team.

"To lead the lads out will be special. My son will be mascot as well.

"In the last Euros, I wasn't expecting to play LB. So you have to be ready.

"We can win it. We're not saying it in an arrogant way. We have top players, top manager and staff. But we have to earn the right and the most important thing is togetherness in the squad.

"We're all looking forward to it and the first step is tomorrow."

All times BST

Monday June 3 - International friendly, England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James' Park, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday June 7 - international friendly, England vs Iceland at Wembley, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday June 7 - Final 26-player squad submitted to UEFA

Saturday June 8 - Final 26-player squad announced

Monday June 10 - England squad fly to Germany

Saturday June 16 - Serbia vs England, Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm

Thursday June 20 - Denmark vs England, Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm

Tuesday June 25 - England vs Slovenia, kick-off 8pm