Leicester City transfer news: Jamie Vardy signs new one-year contract while Jannik Vestergaard commits until summer 2027

Veteran striker Jamie Vardy has signed a new one-year contract at Leicester while Jannik Vestergaard has put pen-to-paper on a new deal which sees the defender remain at the King Power Stadium until summer 2027.

Vardy signed from Fleetwood in 2012, and the 37-year-old will extend his stay at the King Power into a 13th season after agreeing a deal for the 2024/25 campaign.

The former England international scored 20 goals in 37 appearances as the Foxes won promotion to the Premier League in the 23/24 campaign.

Vardy said: "To get the numbers that I did [last season], I'm delighted with it, but there's still more to come.

"I look after myself. I've always said that age is just a number. My legs feel fine so that's why I carry on until my legs say, 'That's it, game over'. There will be a day when that comes, but that's not right now.

"We look forward to another season in the Premier League and seeing what we can do. One hundred per cent, it's the best league in the world. That's where you want to be playing your football."

Vardy has scored 190 goals in 464 games for the club and has won the Premier League and FA Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Vardy couldn't resist pulling off a slide across the surface at Deepdale after Leicester sealed the Championship title

But who his manager will be next season remains unknown, with the club's search for a new boss still ongoing.

Enzo Maresca, who guided the club to the Championship title in his only season in charge, left earlier this week to go to Chelsea.

Image: Jannik Vestergaard has committed his future to Leicester

Less than a year ago Vestergaard was asked to train alone by then-boss Brendan Rodgers, but the Dane has turned his career around at Leicester.

The club have been in discussions over a new deal since mid-February for the 31-year-old, and despite his renaissance coming under the departed Maresca, Vestergaard has been rewarded with a new three-year contract.

Meanwhile, Marc Albrighton's 10-year Leicester career has come to an end after his contract was not renewed. Albrighton won the Premier League, FA Cup and Championship with the Foxes.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Denis Praet have also left the club after their contracts expired.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at midnight in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.