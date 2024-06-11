VAR, semi-automated offsides and connected ball technology - what will be used at Euro 2024?

VAR will be used at Euro 2024 in Germany; Semi-automated offside technology and goal-line technology also in place at the tournament venues; Connected ball technology will be used at the Euros for the very first time
Tuesday 11 June 2024 14:35, UK
VAR, semi-automated offsides and connected ball technology for the first time - here's how technology will be used at Euro 2024 this summer...
There will be a Video Assistant Referee (VAR), two Assistant Video Assistant Referees (AVAR) and three video operators at all games at Euro 2024.
During matches, the VAR team will constantly check for clear and obvious errors related to the following four match-changing situations:
Here's how the VAR process will work, as described by UEFA's website...
The VAR team will check all match-changing situations but will only intervene for clear and obvious error. The referee can hold up play while a decision is being reviewed.
If the VAR review provides clear evidence of what appears to be a serious mistake in a game-changing situation, the VAR can then ask the referee to conduct an on-field review. The final decision can only be taken by the referee.
The VAR is also able to consider any infringement that could have taken place in the immediate build-up to the incident (the attacking phase of play).
For 'factual' decisions (e.g. offsides and fouls in or outside the penalty area), the VAR can simply inform the referee of those facts and the on-field view screen isn't needed, but it is always the referee who takes the final decision.
The information of the review process will be communicated within the stadium using the stadium screens.
The FTECH hub is the epicentre of all technological operations for Euro 2024.
Video match officials (VARs and AVARs) will be present and operational for all matches from the four video operations room (VORs) built inside the FTECH hub at the international broadcast centre in Leipzig
The hub receives and collates all the data collected by the various technologies via optical cameras (goal-line technology and electronic performance tracking system) or sensors (connected ball).
All the data is quality controlled live and distributed to the different applications (SAOT, performance analysis portal, etc).
The official match ball for Euro 2024 will feature adidas connected ball technology. It will be the first time this technology will be used at the Euros.
Connected ball technology sends precise ball data to VAR officials in real time. Using player position data with AI, the technology helps UEFA's semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) and will play a key role in supporting faster decisions from the officials in games.
It will also help VAR officials to identify every individual touch of the ball and will reduce the time spent reviewing handball and penalty incidents.
The official match ball of Euro 2024 is called FUSSBALLLIEBE, which means “love of football” in German.
Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will help VAR teams to make offside decision more quickly and more accurately.
There will be 10 specialised cameras at the Euro 2024 stadiums which will track 29 different body points on every player.
The system, alongside the connected ball technology, will immediately identify the point of ball contact for the offside situations analysed.
Semi-automated offside is already used in the Champions League and Italy's Serie A and it was also used at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.
It was also used in the most recent Women's World Cup and at December's Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, which was won by Manchester City.
The Premier League will use SAOT before the end of the year.
Goal-line technology (GLT) systems will be in place at all the venues in use for the tournament.
This system has been in use in UEFA's elite club and national team competitions since 2016 and it uses seven cameras per goal, also using control software to track the ball within the goal area.
Goal-line technology will alert the officials if a goal was scored within one second of the action courtesy of a vibration and visual signal on each match official's watch.
