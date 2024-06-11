VAR, semi-automated offsides and connected ball technology - what will be used at Euro 2024?

VAR, semi-automated offsides and connected ball technology for the first time - here's how technology will be used at Euro 2024 this summer...

How will VAR work at Euro 2024?

There will be a Video Assistant Referee (VAR), two Assistant Video Assistant Referees (AVAR) and three video operators at all games at Euro 2024.

During matches, the VAR team will constantly check for clear and obvious errors related to the following four match-changing situations:

Goals

Incidents in the penalty area

Red cards

Mistaken identity

Here's how the VAR process will work, as described by UEFA's website...

The VAR team will check all match-changing situations but will only intervene for clear and obvious error. The referee can hold up play while a decision is being reviewed.

If the VAR review provides clear evidence of what appears to be a serious mistake in a game-changing situation, the VAR can then ask the referee to conduct an on-field review. The final decision can only be taken by the referee.

Image: Information of a VAR review process at Euro 2024 will be communicated within the stadium using the stadium screens.

The VAR is also able to consider any infringement that could have taken place in the immediate build-up to the incident (the attacking phase of play).

For 'factual' decisions (e.g. offsides and fouls in or outside the penalty area), the VAR can simply inform the referee of those facts and the on-field view screen isn't needed, but it is always the referee who takes the final decision.

The information of the review process will be communicated within the stadium using the stadium screens.

The football technologies hub at Euro 2024 (FTECH) The FTECH hub is the epicentre of all technological operations for Euro 2024.



Video match officials (VARs and AVARs) will be present and operational for all matches from the four video operations room (VORs) built inside the FTECH hub at the international broadcast centre in Leipzig



The hub receives and collates all the data collected by the various technologies via optical cameras (goal-line technology and electronic performance tracking system) or sensors (connected ball).



All the data is quality controlled live and distributed to the different applications (SAOT, performance analysis portal, etc).

Connected ball technology

Image: The official match ball at Euro 2024 will feature adidas connected ball technology for the first time at the tournament

The official match ball for Euro 2024 will feature adidas connected ball technology. It will be the first time this technology will be used at the Euros.

Connected ball technology sends precise ball data to VAR officials in real time. Using player position data with AI, the technology helps UEFA's semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) and will play a key role in supporting faster decisions from the officials in games.

Connected Ball Technology for the first time at a UEFA EURO – providing unprecedented insight into every element of the movement of the ball and contributing to UEFA’s video assistant refereeing decision-making process

It will also help VAR officials to identify every individual touch of the ball and will reduce the time spent reviewing handball and penalty incidents.

Did you know? The official match ball of Euro 2024 is called FUSSBALLLIEBE, which means “love of football” in German.

Semi-automated offside technology

Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will help VAR teams to make offside decision more quickly and more accurately.

There will be 10 specialised cameras at the Euro 2024 stadiums which will track 29 different body points on every player.

The system, alongside the connected ball technology, will immediately identify the point of ball contact for the offside situations analysed.

Semi-automated offside is already used in the Champions League and Italy's Serie A and it was also used at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

It was also used in the most recent Women's World Cup and at December's Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, which was won by Manchester City.

The Premier League will use SAOT before the end of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Semi-automated offside technology is coming to the Premier League next season and Sky Sports journalist Pete Smith explains all you need to know!

Goal-line technology (GLT)

Goal-line technology (GLT) systems will be in place at all the venues in use for the tournament.

This system has been in use in UEFA's elite club and national team competitions since 2016 and it uses seven cameras per goal, also using control software to track the ball within the goal area.

Goal-line technology will alert the officials if a goal was scored within one second of the action courtesy of a vibration and visual signal on each match official's watch.

From fixtures to venues, here's all you need to know about this summer's tournament...

READ HERE

Who is going to Germany? Countries have named their final squads for Euro 2024 and you can see them all here.

READ HERE