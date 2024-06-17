Euro 2024 - Romania 3-0 Ukraine: Nicolae Stanciu scores goal of the tournament contender in thumping victory

Report from Euro 2024 as Romania record only their second-ever victory at a European Championship finals by defeating Ukraine 3-0 in Munich; Captain Nicolae Stanciu's screamer added to in the second half by goals from Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus
Monday 17 June 2024 16:22, UK
Romania swept aside Ukraine 3-0 in the opening game of Group E at Euro 2024 with captain Nicolae Stanciu scoring a goal of the tournament contender in Munich.
Edward Iordanescu's side came into this competition with a reputation for lacking goals - with just 16 goals scored in 10 qualifying games - but they managed three on a memorable afternoon in Bavaria.
Stanciu opened the scoring in stunning fashion as he capitalised on the first of two mistakes from Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to curl a delicious finish from 25 yards in off the underside of the bar (29).
Lunin had looked to play out from the back - and the Ukraine No 1 was again culpable for Romania's second when he allowed Razvan Marin's speculative shot to veer underneath his body (53) not long after the interval.
Four minutes later, Romania killed off the contest with a third as Man turned provider for Denis Dragus to convert from close range, played just onside by the outstretched boot of Artem Dovbyk.
It meant Romania scored three goals in a European Championship game for the first time since June 2000 in their infamous 3-2 victory over England - their only previous win at a Euros finals.
Romania top Group E ahead of Belgium's encounter with Slovakia in Frankfurt later on Monday.
There were tears of joy for Romania at the final whistle, overcome by the emotion and realisation of just what had been achieved - a first European Championship victory in 24 years.
Their 29 per cent possession against Ukraine was the lowest share for a winning team on record (since 1980) in this competition.
This was achieved in some style with stunning long-range strikes in each half, one from captain Stanciu and the other from midfielder Razvan Marin.
Their tight-knit defence denied Ukraine any real sniff at goal, helping secure their country's second win across 17 matches at European Championships. Florin Nita made a fine late save from Georgiy Sudakov to preserve his clean sheet.
Romania, who came through qualification unbeaten, will fancy their chances of finishing at least second in a group containing Belgium and Slovakia. Belief and momentum is gathering.
Ukraine boss Serhiy Rebrov told BBC One: "Unfortunately we lost today, We will analyse the game and talk about what happened but this is not the last game and we will analyse it. We lost in some components of the game and that is why we lost today.
"I think all the players know the pressure. We understood this and we started the game well. We had some mistakes and we will analyse this. We are top-level players and we have to show our maximum.
"We have three games and we have to recover and prepare for the next game which is even more serious than today."