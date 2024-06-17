Euro 2024 - Romania 3-0 Ukraine: Nicolae Stanciu scores goal of the tournament contender in thumping victory

Romania swept aside Ukraine 3-0 in the opening game of Group E at Euro 2024 with captain Nicolae Stanciu scoring a goal of the tournament contender in Munich.

Edward Iordanescu's side came into this competition with a reputation for lacking goals - with just 16 goals scored in 10 qualifying games - but they managed three on a memorable afternoon in Bavaria.

Stanciu opened the scoring in stunning fashion as he capitalised on the first of two mistakes from Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to curl a delicious finish from 25 yards in off the underside of the bar (29).

Lunin had looked to play out from the back - and the Ukraine No 1 was again culpable for Romania's second when he allowed Razvan Marin's speculative shot to veer underneath his body (53) not long after the interval.

Image: Razvan Marin celebrates scoring their second goal

Team news Ukraine took on Romania in their opening Group E clash without left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, out with a foot injury, as manager Serhiy Rebrov picked a solid squad featuring La Liga's leading scorer Artem Dovbyk.

Rebrov could still rely on experience at the back with Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi named in the starting XI.

Wingers Mykhailo Mudryk and Viktor Tsygankov started wide for Ukraine and provide an additional threat in attack, while 34-year old Andriy Yarmolenko began the match on the bench.

Romania captain Nicolae Stanciu pulled the strings for the attack from midfield, while centre-back Radu Dragusin anchored the back line as Romania readied for their first European Championship appearance since 2016.

Four minutes later, Romania killed off the contest with a third as Man turned provider for Denis Dragus to convert from close range, played just onside by the outstretched boot of Artem Dovbyk.

It meant Romania scored three goals in a European Championship game for the first time since June 2000 in their infamous 3-2 victory over England - their only previous win at a Euros finals.

Romania top Group E ahead of Belgium's encounter with Slovakia in Frankfurt later on Monday.

Emotions carry Romania to party like it's 2000

Image: Romania earned just their second win at the UEFA European Championship (D5 L10), while this was their biggest ever victory at a major international tournament (World Cup/EURO)

There were tears of joy for Romania at the final whistle, overcome by the emotion and realisation of just what had been achieved - a first European Championship victory in 24 years.

Their 29 per cent possession against Ukraine was the lowest share for a winning team on record (since 1980) in this competition.

Image: Florinel Coman tangles with Yukhym Konoplia

This was achieved in some style with stunning long-range strikes in each half, one from captain Stanciu and the other from midfielder Razvan Marin.

Their tight-knit defence denied Ukraine any real sniff at goal, helping secure their country's second win across 17 matches at European Championships. Florin Nita made a fine late save from Georgiy Sudakov to preserve his clean sheet.

Romania, who came through qualification unbeaten, will fancy their chances of finishing at least second in a group containing Belgium and Slovakia. Belief and momentum is gathering.

Rebrov: It is not the last game, we will recover

Image: Ukraine extended their record of most games played at the UEFA European Championship without keeping a single clean sheet (12). They’ve also failed to score in 67% of their games at the EUROs (8/12), the highest rate of any nation to take part in mor

Ukraine boss Serhiy Rebrov told BBC One: "Unfortunately we lost today, We will analyse the game and talk about what happened but this is not the last game and we will analyse it. We lost in some components of the game and that is why we lost today.

"I think all the players know the pressure. We understood this and we started the game well. We had some mistakes and we will analyse this. We are top-level players and we have to show our maximum.

"We have three games and we have to recover and prepare for the next game which is even more serious than today."

Stats: Story of the match

Dennis the menace - Opta stats

Image: Eight of the 25 goals scored at EURO 2024 have been from outside the box (including Romania’s first two today). It’s the highest rate of goals from distance in a single edition of the tournament on record (32%, since 1980)

Ukraine's 71% possession figure was their highest ever recorded in a match at a major tournament (World Cup/EURO). Despite this, they managed just two shots on target in the whole match.

Excluding own goals, Romania had three different goalscorers (Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin, Denis Dragus) for the fourth time in a match at a major tournament, also doing so against Peru (1930 World Cup), Cuba (1938 World Cup) and England (EURO 2000).

Romania's Nicolae Stanciu became the first player ever to score at the UEFA European Championship while playing for a Saudi Arabian club (Damac).

Dennis Man assisted two goals today, the first Romanian to provide multiple assists in a major tournament match since Gheorghe Hagi against Colombia in the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

