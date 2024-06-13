 Skip to content

Michael Olise: Chelsea and Newcastle approach Crystal Palace about signing winger

Michael Olise's current Crystal Palace deal runs until 2027 but he has a release clause thought to be in the region of £60m

Thursday 13 June 2024 17:24, UK

Watch the best of Michael Olise, the gifted Crystal Palace winger who is expected to attract transfer bids this summer.

Chelsea and Newcastle have approached Crystal Palace about signing Michael Olise. 

Chelsea are aware of the interest from other clubs.

The west London club have a long-term interest in the winger and keen to make him one of Enzo Maresca's first signings.

Olise's current Palace deal runs until 2027 but he has a release clause thought to be in the region of £60m.

The 22-year-old featured in Thursday's launch of Crystal Palace's new kit for the 2024/25 season.

The winger's younger brother, Richard Olise, is a full-back who is already on the books at Chelsea.

When does the summer transfer window open and close?

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

