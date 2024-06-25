Manuel Ugarte: Manchester United interested in signing Paris Saint-German midfielder this summer

Manchester United are interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with the Uruguay international one of a number of players they are looking at.

United want to sign a new central midfielder this summer and have made an initial approach to sign Ugarte.

He is one of a number of players the Premier League club are keeping an eye on as they look to strengthen in that area. As yet, no formal bids have been made for any potential targets.

Discussions are continuing internally over the next steps.

Image: Ugarte made 34 appearances in all competitions for PSG last season

Ugarte, who is part of Uruguay's Copa America squad, made 34 appearances in all competitions for PSG last season.

The 23-year-old joined the French champions from Sporting Lisbon for a reported £51.1m last summer, with his contract at the Parc des Princes running until June 2028.

Manchester United's other main priorities this summer are a new striker and central defender.

Man Utd continue Zirkzee talks

United remain in talks with the representatives of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, with the club prepared to pay his €40m (£33.8m) release clause.

Discussions are ongoing over a move for the Netherlands striker, who is currently at Euro 2024 in Germany.

It will then be up to the 23-year-old and his representatives to decide if they want to speak to United over a potential move.

United have other targets if a move for Zirkzee doesn't materialise.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in the ex-Bayern Munich forward, while AC Milan were close to agreeing a deal earlier this summer, which means United could face competition for Zirkzee.

Man Utd remain interested in Branthwaite

United are also still interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite but have yet to follow up their initial offer, which was rejected.

The England defender remains a primary target - but as yet, there is no indication from Everton that their £70m asking price will be reduced.

United will not go back in for Branthwaite unless they receive assurances that Everton are willing to budge on the transfer fee.

Everton rejected United's initial offer thought to be worth £35m plus add-ons, and United are reluctant to be drawn into a long-running saga.

Man Utd interested in Lille duo

Image: Lille defender Leny Yoro is a target for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag's side have also made initial contact with Lille over the signing of central defender Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old is among a number of young centre-backs United are looking at.

Centre-back is thought to be a priority position, with Raphael Varane leaving as a free agent at the end of the month. Victor Lindelof is also attracting interest from Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Manchester United are also among the Premier League clubs interested in Yoro's Lille team-mate Jonathan David, who is in the final year of his contract.

Chelsea and West Ham are also understood to be interested in the Canadian forward but as yet there has been no club-to-club contact.

Image: Lille forward Jonathan David is of interest to a number of Premier League clubs

Earlier this month, Lille President Olivier Letang said both Yoro and David would be allowed to leave in this transfer window.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.