Archie Gray: Leeds reject offer of up to £40m from Brentford for 18-year-old midfielder

Brentford still have work to do to sign midfielder Archie Gray from Leeds, after 18-year-old's breakout season at Elland Road; England U21 international played more than 50 times for the club he joined at U9 level

Sunday 30 June 2024 09:55, UK

Archie Gray celebrates Leeds' second goal vs Leicester
Image: Leeds' Archie Gray is the subject of transfer interest from Brentford

Leeds have officially rejected Brentford's offer of up to £40m for Archie Gray.

Sky Sports News revealed on Saturday that Brentford were closing in on the 18-year-old, who was given permission to undergo a medical.

But the two clubs couldn't reach agreement on the payment schedule. Other clubs remain interested in the player.

Gray has just enjoyed a breakout season at Elland Road, making 52 appearances in all competitions as the Whites lost in the Championship play-off final to Southampton - a game where he played the full 90 minutes.

He is the son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Burnley striker Andy Gray, and first featured in a first-team squad three months before his 16th birthday, when he was named on the bench for a Premier League game with Arsenal in December 2021.

What does the data say Brentford need this summer?

Sky Sports statistician Paul Harrison:

"Last season was Brentford's lowest finish (16th) and points total of their three Premier League campaigns (39) - they won just five of their final 24 league games.

"For the first half of the season, they caught a glimpse of life without talisman Ivan Toney - something likely to become a permanent feature this summer with only one year left on his contract.

"Thomas Frank has acted fast with the signing of Brazilian striker Igor Thiago being confirmed in February. Only Kevin Denkey scored more league goals in Belgium's top tier this season than Thiago, whose conversion rate was nearly three times that of his potential predecessor."

