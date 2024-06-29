Archie Gray: Leeds reject offer of up to £40m from Brentford for 18-year-old midfielder

Leeds have officially rejected Brentford's offer of up to £40m for Archie Gray.

Sky Sports News revealed on Saturday that Brentford were closing in on the 18-year-old, who was given permission to undergo a medical.

But the two clubs couldn't reach agreement on the payment schedule. Other clubs remain interested in the player.

Gray has just enjoyed a breakout season at Elland Road, making 52 appearances in all competitions as the Whites lost in the Championship play-off final to Southampton - a game where he played the full 90 minutes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Gray score for Leeds vs Leicester in the Championship last season

He is the son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Burnley striker Andy Gray, and first featured in a first-team squad three months before his 16th birthday, when he was named on the bench for a Premier League game with Arsenal in December 2021.

Sky Sports statistician Paul Harrison:

"Last season was Brentford's lowest finish (16th) and points total of their three Premier League campaigns (39) - they won just five of their final 24 league games.

"For the first half of the season, they caught a glimpse of life without talisman Ivan Toney - something likely to become a permanent feature this summer with only one year left on his contract.

"Thomas Frank has acted fast with the signing of Brazilian striker Igor Thiago being confirmed in February. Only Kevin Denkey scored more league goals in Belgium's top tier this season than Thiago, whose conversion rate was nearly three times that of his potential predecessor."

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.