Archie Gray: Tottenham close to completing deal for Leeds midfielder after Brentford saw bid rejected

Tottenham are close to completing a deal to sign Archie Gray from Leeds.

Sky Sports News understands the 18-year-old has already completed part of a medical. Final negotiations are ongoing and there is every expectation he will sign for Spurs.

Leeds rejected an initial £35m bid from Brentford on Saturday, despite the teenager being given permission to undergo a medical with the west Londoners.

Gray enjoyed a breakout season at Elland Road, making 52 appearances in all competitions as Leeds lost in the Championship play-off final to Southampton - a game where he played the full 90 minutes.

He is the son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Burnley striker Andy Gray, and first featured in a first-team squad three months before his 16th birthday, when he was named on the bench for a Premier League game with Arsenal in December 2021.

Sky Sports statistician Paul Harrison:

"Another false dawn at Tottenham, who were top of the table and unbeaten after 10 Premier League games under Ange Postecoglou.

"Their capitulation in the 4-1 home defeat against Chelsea in November became the norm as the season progressed. Their defensive stats in the final 28 games resembled a team in a relegation battle.

"Better midfield protection and competent defensive depth are required - if they are to stand any chance of fighting for a top-four finish next term."

