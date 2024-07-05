Arne Slot's first Liverpool press conference: 'Jurgen Klopp big shoes to fill at Liverpool'

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits he has "big shoes to fill" succeeding Jurgen Klopp but said winning matches would be the best way to start.

Slot has the unenviable task of following nine seasons of success under the popular German, who won the club's first Premier League title in 30 years and reached three Champions League finals, winning one.

Klopp's affinity with supporters was also a major factor during his reign and Slot said that was something he would have to develop - but success on the pitch would help.

Arne Slot was full of praise for Klopp's tenure at Liverpool

"It helps if you get to know the city, but it helps if you win most of your games," he said at his first press conference.

When asked whether he was daunted by taking over from Klopp at Anfield, he added: "Not at all. You can look at it both ways. Yes, there are big shoes to fill. But also you can look at it in the way that you inherit a team and a squad that has a winning culture.

"One of the reasons to come here is that I do feel we have a really good team and a really good squad. As a manager, you want to work at a club where there are good players, with the opportunity to win something.

"The past has shown there is a possibility for Liverpool to win some trophies. You can look at it as being the successor of someone who is really successful, but I look at that as ideal. I like to work with players, I like to improve them, but I like to win as well and there is an opportunity at this club to win."

Slot: Klopp was more than the 'normal one' Slot asked about Klopp introducing himself as the 'normal one' at his first Liverpool press conference:



"It's special what Jurgen did to this club. When he arrived, he said he was the 'normal one' but what made him special was the impression he left behind, winning trophies and his playing style - the fans loved it.



"Maybe he said he was the normal one but I think the fans saw him differently. What he did for the club was more than normal."

Slot kicks off his Liverpool reign with a lunchtime trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on the opening Saturday of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The Dutchman will then come up against compatriot Erik ten Hag when Liverpool take on arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in just his third game in charge of the club with the game currently scheduled for Saturday August 31.

Liverpool have easiest start

Analysis by Sky Sports Data Analyst Adam Smith:

Liverpool have the easiest opening six Premier League fixtures on paper, according to the average position of opponents' league positions last season.

The Reds' upcoming average league opponent ranked only 14.8 in the standings last term.