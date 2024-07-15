Nico Williams: Barcelona keen to sign Athletic Bilbao winger to reunite him with Spain team-mate Lamine Yamal

Barcelona are keen to reunite Nico Williams with Lamine Yamal at the Nou Camp next season following their impressive performances as Spain won Euro 2024.

The pair were two of Spain's standout players during their triumphant campaign in Germany; Williams ended the tournament with two goals and one assist, while Yamal - who only turned 17 a day before the final - contributed one goal and four assists.

Athletic Bilbao are determined to keep hold of the 22-year-old amid Barca's interest and that of other top clubs in Europe.

Image: Williams, 22, scored two goals and assisted another in Germany

However, his fee may be an issue for the Catalan club, as he has a buyout clause that is thought to be £53m (€63m).

Bilbao have also proven they can compete with the top clubs in Spain in terms of wages, having recently tied-down other Spain internationals to new contracts, such as goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Sky Sports News reported earlier in the summer that Chelsea are among Williams admirers but are unlikely to pursue a move, due to his high fee in the main.

Williams repeatedly told reporters during the Euros that he did not want to talk about his future and the questions are said to have annoyed bosses at Athletic Bilbao.

Those questions were inevitable, though, given Williams' explosion onto the European stage in Luis de la Fuente's young team.

