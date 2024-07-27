Arsenal continue to build something special on pre-season tour of United States as Mikel Arteta's side prepare to challenge Manchester City

When Pep Guardiola was the final game away from four-on-the-spin Premier League glory, he wanted to reiterate a message he'd received to Sky Sports News.

It wasn't a text or any other digital kind of communication, but the statement of intent Arsenal's actions had very loudly delivered to Manchester City.

"If we don't already start to be ready to compete again with them, they will take our position," Guardiola said. "Because I know the team, Arsenal the institution, and I know Mikel - it's going to happen because he's a huge competitor."

"Arsenal have given us the message and we take it. I have few certain things in my life; I wake up in the morning and I go to sleep at night. The other certainty, with the age Arsenal have, with the manager they have, and the way they were playing for the last two seasons, they will stay here for a long, long time."

In Los Angeles, where Arsenal are awaiting the arrival of £42m new signing Riccardo Calafiori - coveted and a certified coup - it is apparent just why their methodology has convinced Guardiola they are loading to be champions.

Arteta's side conceded fewer goals than any other Premier League team last season, their defence was at elite levels - yet he still identified a weakness.

There was no consistency on the left of the rearguard, where four different players turned out. The excellent Jurriën Timber was stretched off in the first game with an ACL injury, Oleksandr Zinchenko was often exposed defensively and Jakub Kiwior doesn't offer as much support to the offensive play as required.

Image: Calafiori ranks favourably among Arsenal's current left-back options - Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jacob Kiwior

Quality and availability was an issue there and Arsenal have fortified an already solid area with Calafiori, Italy's rare gold dust at the Euros and the heart of Bologna's brilliance last season.

Real Madrid attempted a late push for the 22-year-old, but by that point, sporting director Edu already had the deal sewn up. In fact, most of the leg work had been done months in advance and the only reason a move for Calafiori wasn't completed before the Euros was to respect the player's wish of just focusing on the tournament.

He excelled in every performance, prompting jokes internally at Arsenal about how his price tag would rocket. The hard yards they had put in ultimately still sees Calafiori - given his age, high ceiling, versatility and ability to enhance the attacking play as well - come in at a steal.

Arsenal can have balance now on both flanks. The overriding mood in LA, at the club's palatial Four Seasons base in Westlake Village, has been one of certainty. They believe they will go again, go harder, go better.

Edu and Arteta are aware they have to be more patient and considered in the market, given the pool of players that can take Arsenal to the next level is much smaller now than it was at the start of the process, or even last summer. Their standards, expectations and qualities are in a different zone.

A guaranteed goalscorer, who hits 30-plus would be a welcome addition but that profile pile is the least crowded, most expensive and often actually not available for sale. It's why so much work has been put into building a squad of multi-functional and faceted players like Kai Havertz.

That will continue, especially as there is expected to be significant outgoings. Emile Smith Rowe is on the verge of joining Fulham, in what would be a club-record outlay for them.

Image: Smith Rowe has taken part in Arsenal's pre-season preparations

Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah want greater game time and will be granted exits if good offers materialise. So far there have been enquiries but no offers that can be considered serious for the pair.

Arsenal are in the sweet spot of having clarity of vision, a superb relationship between the manager and sporting director, effective and sustainable process, as well as a solid squad.

Edu likes asking himself 'what is success?.' The above can be considered it and now it just needs to be supplemented with more silverware.

They are focusing on marginal gains across the board, and there will also be an immediate boost in some cases like with Timber. He has looked at his progressive best so far on pre-season - as he did in the US last summer - and it is hoped he'll continue to show no signs of ill effects from the ACL damage.

Calafiori's introduction begs the question over where Timber would play. Like so many in the squad, he can fulfil multiple roles well.

Arsenal continue to build something special - message delivered and received.

Arsenal's pre-season schedule: Man Utd and Liverpool next

July 20: Arsenal 2-0 Leyton Orient

July 25: Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth

July 28: Arsenal vs Man Utd - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, kick-off 1am

August 1: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, kick-off 12.30am

August 7: Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 6pm

August 11: Arsenal vs Lyon, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 2pm