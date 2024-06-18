Arsenal: Premier League 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

Arsenal will start their 2024/25 Premier League season at home to Wolves on Saturday August 17.

The Gunners then face a trip to Unai Emery's Aston Villa and a home clash with Brighton before visiting Tottenham on September 14 for the first north London derby of the season. The return fixture with Spurs at the Emirates is on January 14.

Mikel Arteta's side's first game with last season's title rivals and champions Manchester City comes within the first five games of the campaign on September 21 at the Etihad, with the reverse fixture at the Emirates on February 1.

Over Christmas, the Gunners are at home to newly-promoted Ipswich on Boxing Day before travelling across London to face Brentford on December 29. In March, the Gunners face a trip to Man Utd before a home game against Chelsea.

The Gunners end the season away at Southampton on May 25, after visiting Anfield on May 10 and hosting Newcastle for their final home game on May 18.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

17: Wolves (h)

24: Aston Villa (a)

31: Brighton (h)

September

14: Tottenham (a)

21: Man City (a)

28: Leicester City (h)

October

5: Southampton (h)

19: Bournemouth (a)

26: Liverpool (h)

November

2: Newcastle (a)

9: Chelsea (a)

23: Nottingham Forest (h)

30: West Ham (a)

December

3: Man Utd (h)

7: Fulham (a)

14: Everton (h)

21: Crystal Palace (a)

26: Ipswich Town(h)

29: Brentford (a)

January

4: Brighton (a)

14: Tottenham (h)

18: Aston Villa (h)

25: Wolves (a)

February

1: Man City (h)

15: Leicester City (a)

22: West Ham (h)

25: Nottingham Forest (a)

March

8: Man Utd (a)

15: Chelsea (h)

April

1: Fulham (h)

5: Everton (a)

12: Brentford (h)

19: Ipswich Town (a)

26: Crystal Palace (h)

May

3: Bournemouth (h)

10: Liverpool (a)

18: Newcastle (h)

25: Southampton (a)

2024/25 Champions League dates

Group stage 1: 17/18/19 September

Group stage 2: 1/2 October

Group stage 3: 22/23 October

Group stage 4: 5/6 November

Group stage 5: 26/27 November

Group stage 6: 10/11 December

Group stage 7: 21/22 January

Group stage 8: 29 January

Play-off first leg: 11/12 February

Play-off second leg: 18/19 February

Last 16 first leg 1: 4/5 March

Last 16 second leg: 11/12 March

Quarter-finals first leg: 8/9 April

Quarter-finals second leg: 15/16 April

Semi-final first leg: 29/30 April

Semi-final second leg: 6/7 May

Champions League final: 31 May

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August and, the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 17, the weekend before the Premier League's final day.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

