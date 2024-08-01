Sky Sports unveils rebrand of popular Instagram account 'Football Daily' which transforms into 'Sky Sports Football'

​​​​​​​Sky Sports has rebranded the widely-followed Instagram account 'Football Daily' to 'Sky Sports Football'.

This rebranding aligns with Sky Sports' mission to deliver the most comprehensive and engaging football content to fans worldwide.

With over 1.2m followers, the 'Football Daily' Instagram account has been a go-to source for the latest football news and exclusive interviews.

The transformation into 'Sky Sports Football' marks a new chapter in the account's journey, offering followers an enhanced experience that brings them closer to the heart of the game.

Key Features of Sky Sports Football Instagram:

Exclusive Content: Followers can expect more in-depth coverage, including behind-the-scenes access, player interviews, and expert analysis from Sky Sports' renowned team of pundits.

Enhanced Visual Experience: The rebranded account will feature high-quality images and videos, providing a visually stunning representation of the world's most beloved sport.

Interactive Engagement: Sky Sports Football will introduce new interactive features such as live Q&A sessions, polls, and fan-driven content, fostering a stronger connection between the fans and the sport they love.

Comprehensive Coverage: From Premier League to EFL and the WSL, Sky Sports Football will cover all major football events, ensuring followers stay updated with the latest news and developments.

The transition to 'Sky Sports Football' will take place ahead of the new season, and followers of 'Football Daily' will automatically be part of this exciting new journey.

Sky Sports invites all football enthusiasts to join the 'Sky Sports Football' community on Instagram and stay connected with the latest in football news and entertainment.