Sky Sports unveils rebrand of popular Instagram account 'Football Daily' which transforms into 'Sky Sports Football'

Sky Sports announces the automatic rebrand of the widely-followed Instagram account 'Football Daily' to 'Sky Sports Football', marking a new chapter in the account's journey
Thursday 1 August 2024 16:55, UK
Sky Sports has rebranded the widely-followed Instagram account 'Football Daily' to 'Sky Sports Football'.
This rebranding aligns with Sky Sports' mission to deliver the most comprehensive and engaging football content to fans worldwide.
With over 1.2m followers, the 'Football Daily' Instagram account has been a go-to source for the latest football news and exclusive interviews.
The transformation into 'Sky Sports Football' marks a new chapter in the account's journey, offering followers an enhanced experience that brings them closer to the heart of the game.
The transition to 'Sky Sports Football' will take place ahead of the new season, and followers of 'Football Daily' will automatically be part of this exciting new journey.
Sky Sports invites all football enthusiasts to join the 'Sky Sports Football' community on Instagram and stay connected with the latest in football news and entertainment.