Man Utd haunted by ghosts of season past in pre-season defeat to Liverpool

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before but defensive injuries, underperforming stars and wasteful finishing were the downfall of Manchester United during their final pre-season game.

A 3-0 defeat to Liverpool looks bad and, although Erik Ten Hag focused on the positives afterwards, it's apparent improvement is needed going into the season.

Manchester United's US tour has been one brimming with positivity following Ten Hag's contract extension, a new coaching team, senior management changes and belief the squad will be better equipped ahead of the new campaign.

But on a wet and warm night in South Carolina, United fans were again made to watch as problems they hoped the club had overcome popped up again.

Of the big names on the pitch only Marcus Rashford showed an attacking spark, almost scoring the best goal of their warm-up games with an electric turn and shot that went narrowly wide.

Casemiro, the only outfield player to play the whole match, looked ponderous and vulnerable. Jadon Sancho and Antony offered little in the final third, while Scott McTominay missed his team's best chance of the second period.

Image: Casemiro made an error for Liverpool's first goal

With no Rasmus Hojlund for the start of the season, the pressure is on new striker Joshua Zirkzee to create a bond with Rashford and the returning Bruno Fernandes as soon as he can.

At the back, Ten Hag insists his team have plenty of options despite another night of struggle.

Harry Maguire was left out as a precaution, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof both came off at half-time and Aaron Wan-Bissaka departed with a knock.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following Manchester United's 3-0 loss to Liverpool in their pre-season match, Erik ten Hag believes his side need to be more clinical and thinks the club will likely spend in the summer if the opportunities are right

Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Diego Dalot are all expected back at Carrington next week. They may all be needed in some capacity for the weekend's Community Shield against Manchester City and certainly beyond.

As for Liverpool, it's been three wins against top-flight opposition during their time in the States.

Now come the big decisions for head coach Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes.

Image: Fabio Carvalho celebrates after opening the scoring for Liverpool against Man Utd

It's judges' houses time - who will they tell to pack their bags and who's through to the live shows?

We already know Joe Gomez and Sepp van den Berg have prices the club will do business for but has Fabio Carvalho's two goals in two games given him a shot at a Premier League audition?

But what all Liverpool fans now want to know is who will be coming into the club.

Has the interest in Anthony Gordon waned or will they revive their bid from June? Is Slot happy with the current midfielders to play his double pivot system? Do they want a successor to Virgil van Dijk at the back?

Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah's contract situations will determine how much money is in the pot this summer and where Liverpool need to target over the next 12 months.

But if these games in the US has proved anything, it's that Mo Salah is still the biggest game changer the club has and they won't be moving on from him any time soon.

Manchester United will start their 2024/25 Premier League season with a home fixture against Fulham, live on Sky Sports, and face Liverpool in the opening month of the season.

The opening game of the new campaign will be played on Friday August 16, with kick-off at 8pm.

United then travel to Brighton before their first big derby of the season at home to Liverpool on Sunday September 1.

The reverse fixture will be played at the start of 2025 with a trip to Anfield on January 4.

Fans will have to wait until December for the first Manchester derby of the season, away at Manchester City on December 14. The reverse fixture at Old Trafford will be played on April 5.

Boxing Day will see Man Utd travel to Wolves, and they will finish the 2024/25 campaign at home to Aston Villa on May 25.

Arne Slot kicks off his Liverpool reign with a lunchtime trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on the opening Saturday of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The Dutchman will then come up against compatriot Erik ten Hag when Liverpool take on arch-rivals Man Utd at Old Trafford in just his third game in charge of the club with the game currently scheduled for Saturday August 31.

The Reds face tricky-looking back-to-back clashes at home to Chelsea and away to Arsenal in October, before hosting Manchester City at the end of November.

The first Merseyside derby of the season comes at Goodison Park on December 7, while Liverpool begin the new year by entertaining Manchester United on January 4.

Slot's side travel to the champions on February 22, before the second Merseyside derby of the campaign on April 2 and they conclude the season by taking on Chelsea (a) and Arsenal (h) in consecutive games in May, with Crystal Palace coming to Anfield on the final day.