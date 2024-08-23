Matt O'Riley: Brighton agree record deal in principle for Celtic midfielder

Brighton have agreed a deal in principle for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

The move will set a new record transfer fee received by a Scottish club which stands at £25m following Jota's move from Celtic to Al Ittihad last summer.

Celtic had previously rejected five bids from Atalanta for O'Riley - who scored 19 goals and contributed 18 assists last season - with the Italian club's highest offer being £21.5m plus add-ons.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at all of Matt O’Riley’s goals for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season

The 23-year-old Denmark international was under contract at Celtic until 2027, with the club also knocking back an offer of £20m from Atletico Madrid in January.

Brighton have already made some big money additions this summer with the £40m signing of forward Georginio Rutter and midfielder Brajan Gruda joining for around £25m.

Why Celtic's loss is Brighton's gain

Image: O'Riley moved to Celtic from MK Dons in January 2022

Sky Sports' Sahil Jaidka and Alison Conroy:

Much of the conversation around O'Riley's move from Celtic to Brighton will be connected to money.

It is understood the move will set a new record fee received by a Scottish Premiership club, surpassing Celtic's £25m sales of Jota and Kieran Tierney.

However, do not be fooled into thinking just money matters to O'Riley.

The Denmark international is level-headed and driven by improving as a player - not improving his wages.

After coming through the Fulham academy, he turned down a contract extension at his boyhood club. Instead, he trained in London parks with his dad for six months before joining MK Dons.

It was a calculated move by O'Riley, and one that paid off. He scored 10 goals and created eight assists during his breakthrough in senior football at the then-League One club.

Image: O'Riley joined Celtic from MK Dons for £1.5m

As a result, teams from across the Premier League, Championship and Europe noted an interest in the midfielder. However, it was a move to Celtic that caught his attention in January 2022, but why was that £1.5m switch right for him?

He said: "I wouldn't just join a club if they paid me a certain amount of money if the style wasn't right. I'm not that kind of guy."

O'Riley made an immediate impact with two assists in his opening four games, before scoring his first Celtic goal in a win over Aberdeen.

The 23-year-old never looked back. During the next campaign, he finished with 14 assists and four goals, and then last season was the one that saw him become Celtic's main man.

He provided goals and assists in abundance, with Celtic agreeing a new four-year deal with the player last September to ensure they could command a record fee when he decided it was time to move on.

When O'Riley finished the season with 19 goals and 18 assists, it was little surprise he then picked up the club's player of the year, players' player of the year and young player of the year awards.

Image: O'Riley sealed a clean sweep of club awards at Celtic last season

Not only does O'Riley provide goals, he creates big chances for his team-mates and has proven he is a player who can handle the big occasion.

Brighton will have one eye on breaking into European competition under Fabian Hurzeler - and O'Riley's presence could aid that push.

He has already shown he can impress on the biggest stage - adding two assists to his impressive numbers last season during Celtic's disappointing Champions League group-stage campaign.

As well as the right mindset and outstanding ability - he also has a winner's mindset. O'Riley will leave Celtic with six major honours - three league titles, two Scottish Cups and one League Cup. The Seagulls will hope he can help bring silverware to the seaside.

Image: How will Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers look to replace O'Riley?

The question for Celtic is how do they replace someone who has made such an impact? They will need to go into the transfer market for a tried and tested attacking midfielder to fill that giant O'Riley-shaped hole in the Parkhead dressing room.

Brighton's gain is most certainly Celtic's loss.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...