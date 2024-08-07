Enzo Maresca: Enzo Fernandez, miserable pre-season and 44 players - Chelsea head coach's problems stack up

The approach of a new Premier League season often brings hope, optimism and excitement. But in Chelsea's case, is it already time to worry?

It may only be pre-season but just one win from their five friendlies in the USA will not have been the start Enzo Maresca, preparing for his first campaign as a top-flight head coach, was searching for.

The Italian named strong sides in those games yet saw his new team concede 12 goals. The visit of Inter Milan - the runaway Serie A winners last season - in Chelsea's final pre-season match on Sunday is a daunting prospect.

After guiding Leicester to the Championship title in his only full season as a head coach, Maresca has been thrown into the deep end at Stamford Bridge.

The performances have been as disappointing as the results, with Chelsea's haphazard attempts to build play from the back contributing to a number of their opponents' goals.

Off the pitch, Maresca had to reintegrate Enzo Fernandez into Chelsea's dressing room following the racist video he posted on social media, while fans' favourite Conor Gallagher is headed for the exit door as the Blues' sporting directors continue their youth-orientated overhaul of the squad.

Yet another busy summer means Chelsea's own website lists 44 players among their first-team squad. But if Maresca is hoping for some respite after a tumultuous pre-season, he'll be disappointed - Manchester City are the opponents for their Premier League opener, live on Sky Sports on August 18.

But who will be part of the squad to face the champions? Sky Sports tries to provide some clarity - and you can cast your vote too...

Sanchez, Jorgensen or Kepa - who will be Chelsea's No 1?

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Marcus Bettinelli, Djordje Petrovic, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beach, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The battle to be Chelsea's No 1 appears to be between Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen. Sanchez started last season as Mauricio Pochettino's goalkeeper but quickly lost his form, fitness and place in the team, while Jorgensen is a £20.7m summer signing from Villarreal.

Image: Filip Jorgensen joined Chelsea from Villarreal this summer

Djordje Petrovic played 31 times last season but now appears third choice at best, while Kepa Arrizabalaga - the most expensive goalkeeper of all time - hasn't even been given a squad number after returning from a loan at Real Madrid.

Marcus Bettinelli will provide back-up, while Lucas Bergstrom and Eddie Beach may be among what is likely to be a large contingent of players leaving Chelsea on loan before the August 30 deadline.

Doubts over Chilwell as Chalobah heads for exit

Defenders: Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Caleb Wiley.

One of the only settled areas of Chelsea's squad should be at full-back, although there have been reports Ben Chilwell could be available amid apparent concerns over his ability to adapt to Maresca's system. The left-back is yet to start a game in pre-season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca discusses the concerns raised by Chelsea's transfers surrounding PSR and shows his support for academy players

Maresca has plenty of centre-backs to choose from, even discounting Trevoh Chalobah - who wasn't taken on the US tour as Chelsea try to sell their homegrown defender for 'pure profit'.

But after conceding 12 goals in pre-season - including four to Man City - whether any of Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana enter the season with any confidence is another question.

Josh Acheampong and Caleb Wiley seem to be candidates for a season away on loan.

Gallagher goes as pressure rises on Fernandez

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Romeo Lavia, Tino Anjorin.

Chelsea's midfield trio of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher were established under Pochettino. But as with Chalobah, Chelsea are ready to cash in on academy graduate Gallagher, with Atletico Madrid agreeing a £38m deal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea say the deals involving Conor Gallagher and Samu Omorodion are separate negotiations - despite both players costing the same fee

Caicedo improved at the end of last season but far more is needed from £106.8m signing Fernandez, who has only added to the pressure on his shoulders with his offensive off-season antics.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - one of Leicester's standout performers under Maresca last term - will likely take Gallagher's place, while Romeo Lavia is finally fit after a debut campaign ruined by injury.

Which of his other midfielders Maresca chooses to retain remains to be seen. Cesare Casadei spent time on loan at Leicester last season, while Carney Chukwuemeka has shown promise.

Renato Veiga, a £12m signing from Basel, can play in midfield and defence - which may aid his chances of competing for a squad spot - while Omari Kellyman will surely be expected to contribute after arriving from Aston Villa for £19m.

Tino Anjorin may be set for another loan.

Madueke shines but Lukaku lingers

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Tyrique George, Angelo Gabriel, Deivid Washington, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Armando Broja, Marc Guiu, David Fofana, Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea have been crying out for an established No 9 ever since Romelu Lukaku's £97.5m move swiftly turned sour. The Blues hope Samu Omorodion, the Spanish striker who scored eight goals on loan at Alaves last season, will solve that issue if he completes his proposed £38m arrival from Atletico.

Image: Noni Madueke has scored in Chelsea's last three pre-season games

Like Kepa, Lukaku is back at Stamford Bridge but hasn't even received a squad number as he waits on a potential move to Napoli, while Omorodion's impending arrival is bad news for Nicolas Jackson.

Armando Broja and David Fofana also appear available for transfer after returning from loans at Fulham and Burnley, while Marc Guiu has admitted he is unsure whether he will leave on loan despite several starts in pre-season following his £5m signing from Barcelona.

Christopher Nkunku has started every pre-season fixture under Maresca and looks set to be a key part of Chelsea's attack, along with last season's top scorer Cole Palmer, while Noni Madueke has been one of the few players to impress in the US.

The same can't be said for Mykhailo Mudryk, who has continued to toil on tour, while Raheem Sterling faces a battle to reclaim the starting place he lost under Pochettino. How long will Chelsea keep patience with the pair?

Angelo Gabriel and Deivid Washington - signed for a combined £30m - didn't start a game in the US. Along with Tyrique George, they could be destined for a loan.

