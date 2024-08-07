Martin Zubimendi transfer: Liverpool interested in Spain and Real Sociedad midfielder

Liverpool are interested in Spain and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The 25-year-old is thought to have a £51m release clause and is also among the midfield options being considered by Manchester United, while Arsenal are long-term time admirers.

Zubimendi shone in the Euro 2024 final against England when he replaced Rodri at half-time as Spain went on to win 2-1.

He has been at LaLiga side Sociedad since 2011 and helped the club finish sixth last season, scoring four times in 31 appearances.

Sociedad also reached the last 16 of the Champions League before they were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain.

Image: Martin Zubimendi tackles England's Cole Palmer in the Euro 2024 final

Liverpool's interest explained

A move for Zubimendi would be the first significant business for Liverpool's new sporting director Richard Hughes, who said last month July would be quiet due to ongoing international tournaments but August would see transfer activity reach "a crescendo".

Liverpool are the only Premier League club yet to make a signing this summer with boss Arne Slot wanting a new No 6 in midfield.

Image: Zubimendi in action for Real Sociedad

The position has been in need of strengthening since the departure of Fabinho 12 months ago. Japan international Wataru Endo was brought in from Stuttgart late in the window last August for £16m after the club missed out on other targets but the now 31-year-old was only viewed as a short-term solution.

For a large proportion of last season Alexis Mac Allister was deployed in the No 6 position and last month Liverpool rejected a £12m bid from Marseille for Endo.

Analysis: Why Zubimendi is in demand

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

England fans could hardly believe their luck when Rodri was forced off with an injury halfway through the European Championship final against Spain. But it is a measure of the quality of his replacement that their linchpin's absence barely made a ripple.

If anything, Spain got better following Zubimendi's introduction.

Mikel Oyarzabal's late strike won it in the end but his Real Sociedad team-mate was similarly influential, quietly completing all but two of his passes, winning all five of his duels and making more tackles than anyone else as Spain suffocated Gareth Southgate's side.

Zubimendi's assured display, in and out of possession, was a 45-minute distillation of the qualities that make him one of the most sought-after holding midfielders in Europe.

The presence of Rodri in the Spain squad has limited his opportunities on the international stage. But he has long been key for Real Sociedad, featuring in 103 LaLiga games out of 114 over the last three seasons, impressing domestically and in Europe, including in the Champions League last term.

At 25, with his peak years ahead of him, and with defensive and tactical awareness to match his outstanding ball-playing ability, it is little wonder he has a long list of suitors.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.