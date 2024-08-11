Premier League 2024/25: What we learned about Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and rest of top flight in pre-season

Pre-season is officially over - so where does that leave the 20 Premier League clubs with the season now just days away? Sky Sports picks out some talking points from each team...

Arsenal are evolving - they want it more than ever

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' James Green and Sam Blitz analyse Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Lyon and what it means for their upcoming Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta was asked if Arsenal's intense pressing shows they are ready to start the Premier League season. "It looked like that to me," he replied.

Since the Gunners came back from their United States tour at the start of August, you can see the Gunners' desire in their eyes. Off the ball, they have looked exceptional.

In their 4-1 win over Leverkusen, Arsenal scored twice in a minute because Leandro Trossard pressed Leverkusen virtually straight away from kick-off and got the second goal. The same happened against Lyon with Declan Rice winning the ball, only this time Arsenal missed the chance for 2-0.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Arsenal's impressive pre-season victory over German champions Bayer Leverkusen at the Emirates.

The Gunners are looking to kill games early as they attempt to evolve this season. They look the same - they score from set pieces and they give nothing to their opponents - but the margins to beat Manchester City are so small that near-perfection is required. Arsenal look like they want it more than ever.

An extra push could come from Riccardo Calafiori, whose physical presence in defence looks like a stylistic alternative to Oleksandr Zinchenko's passing game.

And there could be more youth products coming out of Arsenal this season, with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri impressing at inverted left-back and attacking midfield respectively.

In order for Arsenal to go one better this season, they need to evolve once again. The early signs are bright.

July 24: Arsenal 1-1 (5-4 pens) Bournemouth; July 27: Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd; July 31: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool; August 7: Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen; August 11: Arsenal 2-0 Lyon

Rogers excitement sums up Aston Villa's strength in depth

Aston Villa played seven pre-season matches but won just one out of the final five. Defeat to Colombus Crew was a shock but more pertinently, losses to RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund suggested inexperience of competing with Europe's elite could be a concern ahead of the Champions League.

One plus point is the form of Morgan Rogers, who ended last season in superb form and continued that into pre-season. The forward started every pre-season match and score three goals in his first two matches - he is currently in line to start the season alongside Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins in attack.

Villa lost Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby in the transfer window but the additions of Ross Barkley, Amadou Onana and Enzo Barrenechea, a full pre-season for Jacob Ramsey, plus the returns of Jaden Philogene and Cameron Archer mean they are well covered in both positions.

Image: Ross Barkley in action for Aston Villa.

In fact, the same could be said for the whole team. Villa's transfer activity has led to two good players vying for each position, hinting Unai Emery is looking to have another crack at the top four alongside the club's Champions League exploits.

July 17: Walsall 0-3 Aston Villa; July 20: Spartak Trnava 0-3 Aston Villa; July 27: Aston Villa 1-4 Columbus Crew; July 31: Aston Villa 0-2 RB Leipzig; August 3: Aston Villa 0-1 Club America; August 7: Aston Villa 3-2 Athletic Bilbao; August 10: Aston Villa 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Bournemouth's mission to replace Solanke

How will Andoni Iraola replace the outgoing Dominic Solanke? With back-up striker Enes Unal recovering from foot surgery that took place last month, it will be a question facing the Bournemouth manager as this season starts.

Image: Andoni Iraola has a job on his hands to replace Dominic Solanke

Bournemouth's first game without Solanke - their final pre-season match against Girona - saw different options tried. Phillip Billing led the line for the Cherries, while young striker Daniel Jebbison came off the bench to net the winner in a 3-2 victory.

And there are still plenty of goals in this Bournemouth side. Justin Kluivert and Luis Sinisterra also found the net in that game, while Antoine Semenyo will look to build on his positive campaign last time out which saw him score eight Premier League goals.

Keep an eye out for attacking midfielder Alex Scott, who endured a injury-hit debut campaign on the south coast last time out. Bournemouth's attack is not the same without Solanke, but that doesn't mean it can't still be effective.

July 20: Wrexham 1-1 Bournemouth; July 24: Arsenal 1-1 (5-4 pens) Bournemouth; August 4: Bournemouth 1-0 Rayo Vallecano; August 10: Bournemouth 3-2 Girona

Brentford have enough goals - but what about the back?

As Ivan Toney's future continues to hang in the balance, Brentford's pre-season has shown how they might adapt should their talisman depart.

Club record signing Igor Thiago - seen as the natural Toney replacement - scored a brace in a 5-2 win over AFC Wimbledon, but the Brazilian striker has been ruled out until the end of the year after suffering a meniscus injury in that game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Igor Thiago nets a brace in Brentford’s 5-2 pre-season friendly win against AFC Wimbledon.

But while Thiago has suffered an early blow to his Bees career, the attacking form of Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa has been a major positive for Thomas Frank.

The three forwards all found the net in Brentford's first and last pre-season matches against AFC Wimbledon and Wolfsburg - plus Toney returning against the latter hints that he will add to that attack for one final season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Frank says he's focusing on the fact that Ivan Toney is still at the club, but can give no guarantees as to whether or not he will be a Brentford player come the start of the season.

However, while the attack is firing, the defence is uneasy. Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee and Rico Henry - who all missed large chunks of last season - barely played a match between them in pre-season, meaning it is likely a makeshift back four of Mads Roerslev, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock and Kristoffer Ajer will start the campaign.

But the imminent arrivals of midfielders Jens Cajuste and Fabio Carvalho will raise spirits as the season begins. With the goals flowing and the defence far from convincing, Brentford could be an entertaining watch for the neutral.

July 20: AFC Wimbledon 2-5 Brentford; July 25: Benfica 1-1 Brentford; July 30: Estrela da Amadora 3-1 Brentford;

August 3: Brentford 1-1 Watford; August 9: Brentford 4-4 Wolfsburg

Brighton looking sharp under Hurzeler

If pre-season is any indication, then Brighton fans can add Yankuba Minteh to the list of promising young wingers lighting up the south coast.

The 20-year-old has needed little teething time after his £30m move from Newcastle United, finding the net against Kashima Antlers, Tokyo Verdy, Queens Park Rangers and Villarreal with a sharpness befitting his clawed celebration.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In fact, the 4-0 win over Villarreal displayed Brighton's depth in attack. Danny Welbeck scored twice, while Joao Pedro joined Minteh on the scoresheet. Kaoru Mitoma is back after his long-term injury with Simon Adingra and Jeremy Sarmiento - who impressed last season at Ipswich - also set for big campaigns.

The Seagulls also dipped into the market to get Ibrahim Osman and Arsenal's highly-rated winger Amario Cozier-Duberry and if Celtic's Matt O'Riley joins, then the Seagulls have their perfect replacement for the departed Pascal Gross, one of the most creative players in the league last term.

Under new manager Fabian Hurzeler, Brighton look sharp. They won every game in pre-season, the task now is to turn that friendly form into league points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler discusses why he decided to make the move to the south coast side and how he will deal with being the youngest Premier League boss.

July 24: Kashima Antlers 1-5 Brighton; July 28: Tokyo Verdy 2-4 Brighton; August 3: QPR 0-1 Brighton, Brighton 4-0 Villarreal

New faces but same old Chelsea?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the pre-season friendly between Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Chelsea's pre-season campaign has presumably left Enzo Maresca with more questions than answers. As the new boss attempts to organise his bloated squad into something coherent, or at least recognisable, new additions continue to land on his doorstep.

Pedro Neto, introduced during Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Inter, is the club's latest arrival, and 10th recruit of the summer window - 11th if you include Maresca himself.

As for the football, it feels muddled. The Italian has an obvious style - evident when Leicester won the Championship title last term - but that style, or identity, is yet to translate at Chelsea.

The Blues conceded 13 goals across six games during pre-season. Of those six, they managed just one win, and that was against Mexican team Club America. Maresca's side are, at best, defensively naive - at worst, completely chaotic. Not what you want when Manchester City are the first visitors to town on opening weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Danyal Khan gives his verdict on Chelsea's draw with Inter at Stamford Bridge asking if Enzo Maresca needs to find a clinical striker before the window shuts.

The manager has already been forced to defend his persistence with a high line, which has landed Chelsea in all sorts of trouble during a messy pre-season. Defensive errors saw them concede twice against Wrexham, four times against Celtic, before shipping another four to Man City - ominous given the way the fixture list has fallen.

Maresca simply has more players than he knows what to do with - 41 are listed on Chelsea's website. Just where all these individuals - a term used deliberately - fit is surely Maresca's foremost and greatest challenge, and that's before a competitive ball is even kicked.

July 24: Chelsea 2-2 Wrexham; July 27: Chelsea 1-4 Celtic; July 31: Chelsea 0-3 Club America; August 3: Chelsea 2-4 Man City; August 6: Chelsea 1-2 Real Madrid; August 11: Chelsea 1-1 Inter Milan

Glasner continues to improve Palace attack

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The pick of Crystal Palace's goals from the 2023/24 season including stunning strikes from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Crystal Palace were a joy to watch under Oliver Glasner last season but this pre-season has been dominated by transfer talk.

Michael Olise has jumped ship to Bayern Munich, Marc Guehi is being courted by Newcastle, while the future of Eberechi Eze could go right down to the August 30 deadline.

But Palace's slick recruitment policy under sporting director Dougie Freedman shows Palace are prepared. In came defender Chadi Riad, winger Ismaila Sarr and attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada to soften the blow should Palace's three stars of last season move on.

Pre-season showed Kamada - who worked with Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt - brings a new edge to Crystal Palace's attack, scoring in Palace's win over Crawley and their draw with Nantes on Sunday.

And Glasner has kept improving Palace at the top end of the pitch. Odsonne Edouard has looked sharp up front with a couple of goals, while even Jeffrey Schlupp found the net playing in a makeshift centre forward role. Don't forget Jean-Philippe Mateta too, who scored five goals as France claimed silver at the Olympic Games.

There are some concerns at the back though - high-profile mistakes from Joachim Andersen stress the need for calm in this possession and pressing style system. It makes Guehi's role for Palace even more important, but will he stay?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the pre-season friendly between Crawley Town and Crystal Palace at Broadfield Stadium.

July 27: Crawley 3-6 Crystal Palace; July 31: Crystal Palace 3-1 Wolves; August 3: Crystal Palace 3-1 West Ham; August 11: Crystal Palace 1-1 FC Nantes

Everton's new signings bedding in well

Everton sold Amadou Onana and his replacement Tim Iroegbunam has been producing positive displays to do his chances of starting the Premier League curtain-raiser against Brighton no harm.

One driving run in the last pre-season friendly against Roma in particular got supporters out of their seats, with Iliman Ndiaye collecting Jesper Lindstrom's pass to pirouette away from an opponent and be denied by a fingertip save.

It is not the only time Everton's new signings have shone together. O'Brien and Lindstrom joined each other on the scoresheet in the 3-0 win over Preston and after years of mis-spending and wasted transfer fees, Evertonians will hope to see a lot more of this during their final season at Goodison Park.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Everton's friendly match against Preston North End.

The game against Roma would end in a 1-1 draw courtesy of a fine disguised finish inside the near post by Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Such composure provided a timely reminder of the striker's importance at the sharp end, if ever Sean Dyche needed one.

That his side won just one of their five pre-season friendlies won't have concerned him, but it underlined the need to build on the existing firepower - not weaken it. Chasing a quick buck before the August 30 deadline, despite Calvert-Lewin's contract expiring next summer, would appear a foolish move.

July 19: Sligo Rovers 3-3 Everton; July 27: Salford City 2-1 Everton; July 30: Coventry 3-0 Everton; August 3: Preston 0-3 Everton; August 10: Everton 1-1 Roma

Smith Rowe on fire for Fulham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch hilarious moment as Emile Smith-Rowe's first post-match interview for Fulham was gate-crashed by Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi.

Emile Smith Rowe has rediscovered his form after trading north for west London. The 24-year-old has scored twice in two pre-season appearances and looks primed for a bounce-back season.

Marco Silva's system bears similarity to that employed by Mikel Arteta during the 2021/22 season, Smith Rowe's best in an Arsenal shirt.

He has adapted well to the tactical demands under Silva and began building exciting partnerships with his teammates. His connection with Antonee Robinson looks a particularly potent one.

Fulham's flying left-back was named Player of the Season last campaign, and his trademark surges forward will create space for Smith Rowe to move infield when operating off the left.

Robinson delivered the whipped cross as Smith Rowe headed a debut goal in a 2-1 loss to Sevilla, while former Gunner Alex Iwobi set up his strike against Hoffenheim hinting at the beginning of an exciting left-hand side in west London.

August 2: Benfica 0-1 Fulham; August 5: Fulham 1-2 Sevilla; August 10: Hoffenheim 0-2 Fulham

McKenna takes trademark intensity up a notch

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After signing a new four-year contract, Kieran McKenna says it's fantastic to stay at Ipswich and admits signing a new deal ahead of a Premier League campaign was just the next step of the journey.

Ipswich Town are ready to make their return to the big time, barely 15 months on from being a League One club. Six new signings have come through the door so far, but manager Kieran McKenna is right to be cautious not to upset the dressing room unity.

His side finished their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 win against Nice last Saturday. The Tractor Boys are known for their high pressing - they were the second-best side in the Championship at winning the ball high and creating attempts at goal from those situations - but they have also been doing their homework on set-pieces.

Axel Tuanzebe notched the only goal from a dead-ball situation, one week on from Jack Taylor having scored the only goal against Bundesliga side Hoffenheim from a set-piece.

Ipswich scored 19 goals from such situations in 2023/24, which was second only to Cardiff City. This route to goal could prove vital for the Premier League newcomers over the next nine months.

McKenna will have learned lessons from previous clubs to have perished having failed to adapt their style to a higher standard.

"There's no doubt about it, I've spoken lots about how we're going to have to try and keep our identity but adapt," he said. "We're not going to be able to open up the game as much every minute of every game pretty much like we did last season."

Greater efficiency with set-plays will be important, but back-to-back clean sheets against teams playing in the Europa League this season will have pleased McKenna, too. Bravery, intensity and aggression are buzzwords of the boss, who has used his friendlies to trial different personnel in different positions.

At times, he has played with a back three, wing-backs and with two No 10s. McKenna felt that steps forward had been made in their final warm-up game, but warned: "The reality is moving from the division we were in to the division we're going to in the space of two years is an incredible jump."

Ipswich are ready to take the next step on their journey.

July 20: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-1 Ipswich; July 27: Ipswich 1-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf; August 3: Hoffenheim 1-0 Ipswich; August 10: Ipswich 1-0 Nice

Leicester have striker issue ahead of season kick-off

Image: Steve Cooper has an issue ahead of his first game with Leicester

Steve Cooper has a striker issue going into the new season.

Jamie Vardy, who looked set to be Leicester's first-choice No 9 this season, suffered a knock after scoring against Villarreal in the first pre-season game and has not played or trained since.

Meanwhile, Patson Daka was due to replace him but then he limped off early in the 3-0 loss to Lens as Leicester ended their pre-season with a 3-0 loss and was seen with his leg in a protective boot.

Wide player Stephy Mavididi looks next in line to start up front with young forward Tom Cannon a barely-used reserve option - and given Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall joined Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, the Foxes forward line looks a little blunt.

Cooper and Co have addressed this in the transfer market by bringing in Bobby DeCordova-Reid and Facundo Buonanotte on loan - while Leicester got around their PSR issues which meant the impressive Abdul Fatawu did not need to be sold - but is that enough up top?

July 20: Villarreal 1-2 Leicester; July 23: Shrewsbury 1-2 Leicester; July 26: Leicester 0-1 Palermo; August 3: Leicester 0-1 Augsburg; August 10: Lens 3-0 Leicester

Salah back to his best, but how will Liverpool's midfield look on opening day?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anton Toloui reflects on both side's pre-season tours in America, which ended with Liverpool beating Manchester United 3-0. Erik ten Hag's defensive injury worries were highlighted, whilst Arne Slot's young players stepped up and performed.

There are fresh opportunities for midfielders as Arne Slot moves Liverpool toward a more controlled style of play. Dominik Szoboszlai scored the winner against Real Betis, a sign that he is thriving in a more free-roaming role.

Curtis Jones suffered an injury in that game after voicing his excitement about Slot's new approach, which he said "is more me. I can get on the ball more. I can 'do me' more."

Slot has been experimenting with his options in the No 6 position, fielding Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, and Szoboszlai in the role across their pre-season games.

The Dutchman has spoke highly of Gravenberch's performances and Alexis Mac Allister is another untested option, but reports suggest that a player for the role will be targeted as Slot eyes his first signing as Liverpool manager.

Gravenberch - who managed only 12 league starts in 2023/24 - impressed again in the Reds' 4-1 win over Sevilla, though Spain international Martin Zubimendi is on the club's radar.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah looks to be back to his electric best. The Egyptian forward had a quiet end to last season after injury restricted him to just two league appearances between New Year's Day and March 10, but he was sharp in friendly wins against Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United - and looked hungry against Sevilla.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch some of Mo Salah's best moments during the 2023/24 Premier League season with Liverpool.

Less established players have made their mark, too, with the most recent being England U18 international Trey Nyoni, who scored in front of the Kop against Sevilla, suggesting Slot will follow Jurgen Klopp's lead and continue to integrate promising academy products.

July 26: Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis; July 31: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal; August 3: Liverpool 3-0 Man Utd; August 11: Liverpool 4-1 Sevilla and Liverpool 0-0 Las Palmas

Man City youngsters impress Pep - but where does it leave Grealish?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the pre-season match between Chelsea and Manchester City on their pre-season tour in the United States.

Pep Guardiola has been impressed by City's academy graduates during their pre-season tour of the US and he may trust them to fill the attacking void left after Julian Alvarez's move to Atletico Madrid.

Oscar Bobb has arguably been their best performer across pre-season. The Norwegian scored against Celtic and Chelsea, advancing his case for an improved role in the City squad this season. He faces added competition with the arrival of Savinho, who showed glimpses of quality in the Community Shield, but Guardiola seems ready to place his trust in the 21-year-old, who is "always in a high level."

After a successful season on loan at Sheffield United, James McAtee is another looking for more regular game time and his playing style could earmark him as a possible replacement for Alvarez, who often played just behind Erling Haaland up front.

Guardiola has also been pleased with Jack Grealish, who is primed to bounce back from a disappointing third season in sky blue and a "heartbreaking" omission from the European Championships.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola says he loves Jack Grealish's effort and commitment during pre-season.

"I think he's come back perfect with the same happiness and unbelievable attitude with the group," his manager said.

Whether Grealish can find the early season form to nail down a place in this team, with Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva, Savinho and Bobb his competition out wide, is another question.

July 23: Man City 3-4 Celtic, July 27: Man City 2-3 AC Milan, July 30: Man City 2-2 (1-4 pens) Barcelona, August 3: Man City 4-2 Chelsea, August 10: Man City 1-1 (7-6 pens) Man Utd - Community Shield

Is Rashford's place under threat as Man Utd seek defensive reliability?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag discusses Marcus Rashford's determined efforts ahead of the new season.

The additions of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui could deliver the defensive reinforcement that Erik ten Hag needs.

United conceded seven goals across their last three pre-season games and their squad depth in the area has already been tested at this early stage in this season.

Ahead of the Community Shield loss to Manchester City, Ten Hag said there is a "question mark" over the fitness of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw while Leny Yoro and Tyrell Malacia are ruled out with longer-term injuries.

United will be hoping their defence can be shored up, especially after a woeful defensive record last season which saw them concede 20 shots per game on a regular basis.

The positive news saw Amad Diallo impress and score in multiple games, while pre-season has also shown there is a path back to regular involvement for Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho. Alejandro Garnacho's solo strike at Wembley showed his reliability, while even Antony is promising more attacking output this season.

It raises more questions over Marcus Rashford's role in the squad after his dreadful misses against Man City at Wembley. Is his position in the United team seriously under threat?

July 15: Man Utd 0-1 Rosenborg; July 20: Man Utd 0-2 Rangers, July 27: Man Utd 1-2 Arsenal, July 31: Man Utd 3-2 Real Betis, August 3: Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool, August 10: Man City 1-1 (7-6 pens) Man Utd - Community Shield

Newcastle stars warming up for new season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Keith Downie reports on Newcastle's commanding 4-0 win over Champions League-bound Girona and discusses the Magpies' potential swoop for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Eddie Howe and the Magpies had a PSR dilemma this summer - sell a big player like Alexander Isak or Anthony Gordon, or part way with their exciting young players.

They chose the latter option with Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh - both adored by Howe - leaving for Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively.

Despite the disappointment of losing two young stars, it looks like the right option. Friday's thrashing of Champions League side Girona on Friday night proved it.

Newcastle started Gordon and Isak together for the first time in pre-season and the Magpies were 3-0 up after 15 minutes, with Gordon ending up on the scoresheet. With Jacob Murphy also scoring five pre-season goals, Howe has a front three that is purring ahead of the new campaign.

A day later, a completely different Newcastle XI lined up to beat Brest, also in the Champions League this season, 1-0. That team still contained the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes.

With no Europe to deal with this season, and players like Marc Guehi being targeted, Newcastle could finally have the depth to challenge for the top four or five slots once again.

July 27: Hull 0-2 Newcastle, July 31: Newcastle 1-4 Urawa Red Diamonds, August 3: Newcastle 0-2 Yokohama F. Marinos, August 9: Newcastle 4-0 Girona, August 10: Newcastle 1-0 Stade Brestois

Forest seek season free from relegation fears

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the pre-season friendly between Nottingham Forest and Millwall.

There is a growing feeling among Nottingham Forest fans that their third season back in the Premier League can be one free from another one riddled with the dreaded r-word.

A productive warm-weather camp in Spain was followed by a trip to Greece to face UEFA Conference League champions Olympiacos where a Ryan Yates double helped Nuno Espírito Santo's side edge a seven-goal thriller in Piraeus. It was a useful exercise against the club also owned by Evangelos Marinakis.

The talisman back on Trentside is Morgan Gibbs-White. Espirito Santo has built a team around him and fresh from a first full pre-season, the target for Gibbs-White is to now add more goals to his game.

Forest are establishing themselves once more at English football's top table, with Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi showing signs towards the end of last season of providing more consistency in their attacking output in servicing strikers Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Danyal Khan speaks to Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga, one year on from leaving Manchester United, in search of regular first-team football.

Having finished 16th and 17th over the past two seasons, the bigger issue has been forging a settled defence. The arrivals of Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic for £12m and goalkeeper Carlos Miguel will look to end this ongoing search for defensive stability, while the signing of Elliot Anderson for £35m from Newcastle reflects the club's continued focus on youth.

This has thus far been far less chaotic pre-season than the last two since Forest won promotion. A necessary change of tack in the transfer market has seen only six players signed. Quality over quantity has been at the forefront of the recruitment drive.

July 13: Chesterfield 0-3 Nottingham Forest; July 19: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Sunderland; July 23: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Millwall; July 27: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Elche; August 2: Nottingham Forest 0-0 Villarreal; August 8: Olympiacos 3-4 Nottingham Forest

Southampton

Russell Martin is a man of principle. He's developed a style of play he believes best suits Southampton, and his players, and he's going to stick to it, whether playing at St Mary's or at Anfield.

"We won't go away to Man City or Liverpool and set up to camp, we just won't do it," the manager maintains.

Admirable or foolhardy? Only time will tell. But if pre-season were anything to go by, Martin's side look well drilled and ready to make a triumphant return to the big time after a one-year absence.

Their only friendly loss came against Oxford United, where they looked shaky playing out from the back - which will need tightening up before travelling to Newcastle on opening weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Southampton suffered their first defeat of pre-season as Oxford won 2-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

As for those who have impressed, Adam Armstrong looks sharp, while new recruit Ben Brereton Diaz scored on his first start in a 1-1 draw with Lazio.

Martin says Saints are intent on "surprising some people", but the former Norwich defender would be wise to heed some lessons from the club's recent past, where persistence with a faltering style ultimately got them relegated in 2022-23.

The 38-year-old is also taking charge of a Premier League side for the very first time and its intensity can swallow up even the most hardened, experienced of managers. Plenty of reasons for optimism on the south coast, but cause for some caution too.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A stunning overhead kick from Valentin Castellanos earns Lazio a 1-1 draw, after Ben Brereton Diaz had put Southampton ahead in their pre-season friendly at St Mary's.

July 24: Bordeaux 2-3 Saints; July 27: Montpellier 1-3 Saints; July 31: Oxford Utd 2-0 Saints; August 3: Millwall 0-1 Saints; August 7: Saints 1-1 Lazio; August 10: Saints 0-0 Getafe

Postecoglou to turn to Tottenham youth amid firing front line?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Michael Bridge analyses Tottenham Hotspur's narrow 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich as Harry Kane returned to Tottenham for the first time since leaving the club last summer in a pre-season friendly.

Dominic Solanke has become Tottenham's marquee signing of the summer but he joins a Spurs forward line firing on all fronts.

Dejan Kulusevski's double against Bayern Munich from the centre forward role shows the Swede's ability to perform no matter where he is placed. Heung-Min Son also scored three times and will be purring to play with a new centre-forward option in Solanke. James Maddison also showed signs of brilliance ahead of an important season for him.

But on top of that, several teenage goalscorers highlighted the attacking promise of Spurs' youngsters. Will Lankshear and Mikey Moore found the net against Hearts and 20-year-old Dane Scarlett netted against Queens Park Rangers before Lankshear and Moore added to their tallies against Team K League and Vissel Kobe respectively.

Further back on the pitch, teenagers Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall were similarly impressive in front of their new fans, underlining a potential role that youth will play ahead of Postecoglou's second season in charge.

But an unlikely youngster who impressed for Postecoglou was Djed Spence, who has put himself back on the radar with a strong pre-season campaign. The full-back scored and produced a superb assist during the 5-1 rout of Hearts and the good performances continued during Spurs' pre-season tour of Asia.

July 17: Hearts 1-5 Tottenham; July 20: QPR 0-2 Tottenham; July 27: Tottenham 3-2 Vissel Kobe; July 31: Team K League 3-4 Tottenham; August 3: Bayern Munich 2-1 Tottenham; August 10: Tottenham 2-3 Bayern Munich

Paqueta crucial to West Ham's season - while he is around

Image: Lucas Paqueta looks exciting in this new West Ham team

Lucas Paqueta is due to start the season despite his charge for breaching FA betting rules, which will be music to the ears of West Ham fans.

If there was any doubt over the Brazilian's influence on this Hammers team, then Sunday's friendly with Celta Vigo got rid of any left. His first outing under Julen Lopetegui saw him produce a sumptuous assist for Jarrod Bowen, then combine brilliantly with the England winger and Michail Antonio to grab another goal.

But that 2-2 draw with the Spanish side summarised concerns the Hammers have at the other end. New £40m signing Max Kilman has been guilty of some defensive errors since making the move from Wolves. But then again, the imminent introductions of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jean-Clair Todibo should fix those concerns.

But it looks like the most important part this team is Paqueta. Hammers fans will be hoping any potential betting ban could curtail his and West Ham's season.

July 15: Ferencvaros 2-2 West Ham; July 20: Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 West Ham; July 27: Wolves 3-1 West Ham;

August 3: Crystal Palace 3-1 West Ham; August 10: West Ham 2-2 (6-5 pens) Celta Vigo

Do Wolves already have Neto's long-term replacement?

Image: Rodrigo Gomes could be Wolves' ready-made replacement for Pedro Neto

Losing Pedro Neto to Chelsea is not brilliant preparation for the new season for Wolves, but did they find his replacement earlier in the summer?

Rodrigo Gomes was signed before Neto swapped Molineux for west London and showed Wolves fans what he is capable of scoring twice in a 3-1 win over West Ham.

Gary O'Neil was keen to "not get carried away" with the winger but the early signs look encouraging.

The Wolves boss will be hoping the rest of his attack steps up after losing Neto, with Hee-Chan Hwang having a full pre-season. But Matheus Cunha's start to the campaign, however, was hampered by injury.

The striker is due to return to before the Premier League opener with Arsenal, but O'Neil admits Cunha may not be ready yet for 90 minutes.

July 27: Wolves 3-1 West Ham; July 31: Wolves 1-3 Crystal Palace; August 3: Wolves 3-0 RB Leipzig; August 10: Wolves 0-1 Rayo Vallecano