Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd captain signs new contract until summer of 2027 with option of further year

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract until the summer of 2027, with the option for a further year.

Fernandes, who joined the club in January 2020 from Sporting Lisbon in a £68m deal, had two years left on his previous contract, which he signed in 2022.

In his four and a half years at Old Trafford, the Portugal international has made 234 appearances in all competitions, scoring 79 goals and providing 67 assists.

Manchester United

Fulham Friday 16th August 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

The 29-year-old has won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup under Erik ten Hag, and reached the Europa League final in 2021 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

There had been speculation that Fernandes could leave this summer but he said in May he wanted to stay at the club.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The news of Fernandes' contract extension is a further boost for Ten Hag as he prepares Man Utd for the Premier League opener on Friday Night Football at home to Fulham, live on Sky Sports.

On Tuesday, Bayern Munich defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui - who played under Ten Hag at Ajax - moved to Old Trafford.

Fernandes: My best moments in Man Utd shirt still to come

Fernandes, who has won three Man Utd Player of the Year awards, believes his "best moments are still to come" at the club.

After signing his new deal, he said: "Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United. I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club.

"I have had so many special moments here already; hearing my name sung from the Stretford End, scoring a hat-trick against Leeds, leading the team out at Old Trafford on European nights and lifting trophies at Wembley. But I wouldn't have signed this contract if I didn't believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come.

"From my discussions with the football leadership and manager, it is clear how determined everyone is to fight for major trophies in the years ahead. I can see how positive the future is going to be and I am relishing leading this team forward."

Ashworth: Bruno is a brilliant leader

Fernandes was appointed Man Utd captain in July 2023 and has been an influential figure for Ten Hag.

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth said: "Bruno has performed at such a high level with remarkable consistency since he arrived at Manchester United.

"He is a brilliant leader, driving the daily standards and inspiring the players and staff to perform at their highest levels every day.

"Bruno's dedication to the club epitomises what it takes to be a United player. He remains pivotal to everything that we want to achieve here, and we look forward to working together to deliver the success that this club demands."

Manchester United will start their 2024/25 Premier League season with a home fixture against Fulham, live on Sky Sports, and face Liverpool in the opening month of the season.

The opening game of the new campaign will be played on Friday August 16, with kick-off at 8pm.

United then travel to Brighton before their first big derby of the season at home to Liverpool on Sunday September 1.

The reverse fixture will be played at the start of 2025 with a trip to Anfield on January 4.

Fans will have to wait until December for the first Manchester derby of the season, away at Manchester City on December 14. The reverse fixture at Old Trafford will be played on April 5.

Boxing Day will see Man Utd travel to Wolves, and they will finish the 2024/25 campaign at home to Aston Villa on May 25.