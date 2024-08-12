Chelsea transfers: Conor Gallagher's Atletico Madrid move in doubt after Samu Omorodion deal collapses

Conor Gallagher is in discussions to potentially return to the UK on Tuesday as negotiations continue between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid over a deal for Joao Felix.

Gallagher's £36m move to Atletico was agreed last Thursday but is now in jeopardy after the deal for Samu Omorodion to leave the LaLiga side for Chelsea collapsed.

The Blues are trying to negotiate the signing of Felix instead but his valuation is substantially higher than the £34.5m agreed for Omorodion.

Staying or going? Gallagher's busy summer June 4 - Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham all have an interest in Gallagher, who has just one year left on his Chelsea deal

July 30 - Atletico continue to negotiate for Gallagher after having a £30m bid rejected

August 1 - Gallagher turns down a move to Villa and a two-year contract offer from Chelsea, who then agree terms with Atletico

August 4 - Gallagher accepts a £36m move shortly before the deadline set by Atletico, who also lined up a deal for Valencia's Javi Guerra

August 7 - Gallagher flies to Madrid to complete his Atletico move

August 8 - Gallagher completes his Atletico medical and is expected to sign a five-year deal

August 9 - Chelsea agree a £34.5m deal for Atletico striker Samu Omorodion

August 12 - Omorodion's move to Chelsea falls through, throwing Gallagher's exit into doubt, as the Blues open talks with Atletico for Joao Felix

August 13 - Gallagher enters talks to return to the UK, with his Atletico move still on standby

Felix scored four goals in 20 games while on loan at Chelsea in the second half of the 2022/23 season but was not retained following the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gallagher touched down in Madrid last week as he prepared to finalise his move to Atletico

Gallagher has already passed a medical and agreed a five-year contract with Atletico after arriving in Madrid late last week.

Image: Samu Omorodion was set to join Chelsea but the move collapsed

The England international has been pictured in the Wanda Metropolitano by the club and around the capital by sections of the Spanish media.

Omorodion's move fell through due to contractual issues - but did not prevent Atletico signing Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez for £82m on Monday.

Omorodion scored eight goals in 35 LaLiga appearances last season while on loan at Alaves.

Chelsea unveiled their 10th summer signing on Sunday in Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who has joined in a £54m deal.

The Blues have already added Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Filip Jorgensen, Omari Kellyman, Aaron Anselmino, Renato Veiga, Caleb Wiley, Marc Guiu and Tosin Adarabioyo during this transfer window.

A deal has also been agreed for Palmeiras teenager Estevao Willian, who will arrive next summer.

Image: Chelsea completed the £54m signing of Pedro Neto, who was introduced to the crowd at half-time of their draw with Inter Milan on Sunday

However, Chelsea have been unable to agree a new contract with Gallagher, who graduated from the academy at Cobham but has just one year remaining on his deal.

Gallagher rejected a move to Aston Villa earlier in the window, while there has also been interest from Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Armando Broja is ready to move to Stuttgart - who are in early talks to sign the Chelsea striker - according to Sky Germany.

Sky Sports News reported this summer that Broja is on the shortlists at Everton and Southampton, among others.