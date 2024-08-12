Chelsea transfers: Conor Gallagher's Atletico Madrid move in doubt after Samu Omorodion deal collapses

Chelsea had agreed a £34.5m deal for Samu Omorodion but the deal collapsed due to contractual issues; Conor Gallagher had been set to sign for Atletico Madrid for £36m but that deal is now in jeopardy; Chelsea are in talks to re-sign Joao Felix from the Spanish side
Tuesday 13 August 2024 08:42, UK
Conor Gallagher is in discussions to potentially return to the UK on Tuesday as negotiations continue between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid over a deal for Joao Felix.
Gallagher's £36m move to Atletico was agreed last Thursday but is now in jeopardy after the deal for Samu Omorodion to leave the LaLiga side for Chelsea collapsed.
The Blues are trying to negotiate the signing of Felix instead but his valuation is substantially higher than the £34.5m agreed for Omorodion.
Felix scored four goals in 20 games while on loan at Chelsea in the second half of the 2022/23 season but was not retained following the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.
Gallagher has already passed a medical and agreed a five-year contract with Atletico after arriving in Madrid late last week.
The England international has been pictured in the Wanda Metropolitano by the club and around the capital by sections of the Spanish media.
Omorodion's move fell through due to contractual issues - but did not prevent Atletico signing Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez for £82m on Monday.
Omorodion scored eight goals in 35 LaLiga appearances last season while on loan at Alaves.
Chelsea unveiled their 10th summer signing on Sunday in Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who has joined in a £54m deal.
The Blues have already added Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Filip Jorgensen, Omari Kellyman, Aaron Anselmino, Renato Veiga, Caleb Wiley, Marc Guiu and Tosin Adarabioyo during this transfer window.
A deal has also been agreed for Palmeiras teenager Estevao Willian, who will arrive next summer.
However, Chelsea have been unable to agree a new contract with Gallagher, who graduated from the academy at Cobham but has just one year remaining on his deal.
Gallagher rejected a move to Aston Villa earlier in the window, while there has also been interest from Tottenham.
Meanwhile, Armando Broja is ready to move to Stuttgart - who are in early talks to sign the Chelsea striker - according to Sky Germany.
Sky Sports News reported this summer that Broja is on the shortlists at Everton and Southampton, among others.