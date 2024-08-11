Chelsea 1-1 Inter Milan: Blues rescue late draw in final pre-season game as new signing Pedro Neto introduced at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea rescued a late 1-1 draw with Inter Milan in their final game of a rather underwhelming pre-season period, courtesy of a last minute Lesley Ugochukwu equaliser.

The leveller was scored on the stroke of full-time to atone for more lax Chelsea defending, which saw them concede their 13th goal across six pre-season friendlies, something that new boss Enzo Maresca has already admitted is an area of concern.

Image: Chelsea's latest recruit Pedro Neto

Neto unveiled Winger Pedro Neto was unveiled as an official Chelsea player at half-time, wearing club colours and waving to the Stamford Bridge crowd.



The 24-year-old previously spent five seasons at Wolves, scoring two goals and providing nine assists in 20 appearances last season.

Inter's opener was crafted beautifully, involving a surging run from Yann Bisseck, a deft pass from the left boot of Joaquin Correa and a thunderbolt finish from Marcus Thuram. It only took three Inter players to carve through the heart of Chelsea, who looked open and disorganised.

Image: Marc Cucurella grapples in the penalty area with Inter players

Maresca grew agitated as the game progressed, singling out Enzo Fernandez to relay instruction. He clapped the only meaningful Chelsea move of the first period with genuine enthusiasm, but Noni Madueke's cross towards Mykhailo Mudryk was met with a familiarly erratic attempt at goal.

Thuram was delivering a lesson in exactly what Chelsea lack - a definitive No 9 - prompting some half-time changes, which included Cole Palmer, getting his first minutes since returning from Euros duty, and Christopher Nkunku.

The latter nearly produced something spectacular 10 minutes into the half, denied by Yann Sommer, before Levi Colwill rattled the post as the hosts began dominating for the first time.

Image: Noni Madueke chases Inter's Nicolo Barella

Positivity built, without ever really reaching a crescendo. Palmer was typically bright on the ball, while forgotten man Mudryk enjoyed a few positive touches but no end product. Nkunku went close a handful of times too, before Ugochukwu slammed home in the 90th minute from a poorly-defended corner.

Chelsea end their pre-season campaign with just one win, against Mexican side Club America, with plenty for Maresca to mull over before entertaining champions Manchester City in a week's time.

Image: Graphic

Analysis: More players, more problems?

Just before kick off, the PA announcer, prancing up and down the touchline, made a point of welcoming Chelsea's latest recruits to Stamford Bridge. The list was, of course, long.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall got a mild cheer, as did Tosin, but as the catalogue continued for longer than perhaps it should, applause tailed off.

Image: Pedro Neto was signed for £54m

Football fans usually go nuts for new mega-money signings - apparently not at Chelsea. The transfer window redo is simply part and parcel of the Todd Boehly and Clearlake revolution. All very humdrum.

Enzo Maresca named a starting XI containing two summer additions (Dewsbury-Hall and Marc Guiu), backed up by a 14-player bench. It doesn't take a mathematician to work out that the Italian's squad is impossibly oversubscribed.

Image: Neto joins Noni Madueke (pictured), Cole Palmer, Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling as wide options at Chelsea

Come next weekend, when Chelsea meet Man City live on Sky Sports, the matchday contingent will have to be trimmed by five and that is before you consider Pedro Neto's involvement - signed for £54m and introduced to the Stamford Bridge crowd at half time.

It will also need to accommodate the return of captain Reece James from yet another injury setback. Just where all these players fit is surely Maresca's foremost and greatest challenge, before a competitive ball is even kicked.

Chelsea

Manchester City Sunday 18th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

The wait is nearly over. Chelsea will kick off the new Premier League season at home to champions Manchester City next weekend, live on Sky Sports Super Sunday, kick-off 4.30pm.

That game is one of five matches live on Sky Sports on opening weekend, including Man United vs Fulham on Friday Night Football, West Ham vs Aston Villa on Saturday Night Football, Brentford vs Crystal Palace completes Super Sunday, before Leicester vs Tottenham round off the action on Monday Night Football.