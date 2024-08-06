Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports: Arsenal vs Liverpool and Aston Villa vs Man Utd to be shown on TV in October

Sky Sports to show Arsenal vs Liverpool, Aston Villa vs Man Utd & Liverpool vs Chelsea; Sky Sports to screen more than 30 games from August to October; Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of PL, EFL, WSL, Carabao Cup, Scottish Premiership & SWPL
Tuesday 6 August 2024 17:00, UK
Arsenal vs Liverpool and Aston Villa vs Manchester United are among the blockbuster Premier League matches to be shown live on Sky Sports in October.
Mikel Arteta's Gunners meet with Arne Slot for the first time in the league at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday October 27, kick-off at 4.30pm.
That game is part of a scintillating Super Sunday with Chelsea hosting Newcastle earlier in the day at 2pm.
Sky Sports will also be showing Aston Villa vs Man Utd at Villa Park on Sunday October 6, kick-off 2pm. That match will be immediately followed by Brighton vs Tottenham at 4.30pm.
Liverpool vs Chelsea will also be shown on Sky on Saturday October 19, kick-off 5.30pm, with title hopefuls Arsenal and Man City having testing trips to Bournemouth and Wolves on Super Sunday a day later.
Other enticing matches live on Sky in October include an East Midlands derby between Leicester and Nottingham Forest on Friday Night Football on October 25, kick-off 8pm - while Everton's home games with Newcastle on October 5 and Fulham on October 26 will also be broadcast, both games kick-off at 5.30pm.
Friday August 16
Manchester United vs Fulham, kick-off 8pm
Saturday August 17
West Ham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday August 18
Brentford vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm
Chelsea vs Manchester City, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday August 19
Leicester City vs Tottenham, kick-off 8pm
Saturday August 24
Aston Villa vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday August 25
Bournemouth vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Brentford, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday August 31
West Ham vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday September 1
Newcastle vs Tottenham, kick-off 1.30pm
Man Utd vs Liverpool, kick-off 4pm
Saturday September 14
Aston Villa vs Everton, kick-off 5.30pm
Bournemouth vs Chelsea, kick-off 8pm
Sunday September 15
Tottenham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm
Wolves vs Newcastle, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday September 21
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday September 22
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 2pm
Man City vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday September 28
Wolves vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday September 29
Ipswich vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm
Man Utd vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday September 30
Bournemouth vs Southampton, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 5
Everton vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 6
Aston Villa vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm
Brighton vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday October 19
Liverpool vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm*
Sunday October 20
Bournemouth vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm*
Wolves vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm*
Friday October 25
Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 26
Everton vs Fulham, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 27
Chelsea vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm
*Match subject to possible movement to the other weekend day, dependent on Premier League club participation in the Champions League on the following Tuesday
The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.
The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday match week.
The Community Shield will take place on Saturday August 10, the Carabao Cup final on Sunday March 16 and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 17.
The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.
Sky Sports will show 128 games exclusively live in the 2024/25 season - and a brand new agreement between Sky Sports and the Premier League means even more live matches from 2025/26.
From 2025, Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season after finalising a new four-year agreement.
Throughout the 2024/25 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.
You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
You can stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW - find out more about instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England cricket and much more.
Sky Sports+ will give more choice to sports fans via live streams and a new dedicated channel, at no extra cost.
Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be transformational in the amount of choice sports fans will have access to via live streams on Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the improved Sky Sports App on mobile.
With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, both tennis Tours and men's Super League, Sky Sports customers can enjoy more than 50 per cent more live sport this year.