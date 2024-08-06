Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports: Arsenal vs Liverpool and Aston Villa vs Man Utd to be shown on TV in October

Arsenal vs Liverpool and Aston Villa vs Manchester United are among the blockbuster Premier League matches to be shown live on Sky Sports in October.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners meet with Arne Slot for the first time in the league at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday October 27, kick-off at 4.30pm.

That game is part of a scintillating Super Sunday with Chelsea hosting Newcastle earlier in the day at 2pm.

Image: Arsenal and Liverpool met in the United States for a pre-season friendly last month

Sky Sports will also be showing Aston Villa vs Man Utd at Villa Park on Sunday October 6, kick-off 2pm. That match will be immediately followed by Brighton vs Tottenham at 4.30pm.

Liverpool vs Chelsea will also be shown on Sky on Saturday October 19, kick-off 5.30pm, with title hopefuls Arsenal and Man City having testing trips to Bournemouth and Wolves on Super Sunday a day later.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of the most wholesome moments from the 2023-2024 Premier League season, featuring Tom Lockyer, Jurgen Klopp and more

Other enticing matches live on Sky in October include an East Midlands derby between Leicester and Nottingham Forest on Friday Night Football on October 25, kick-off 8pm - while Everton's home games with Newcastle on October 5 and Fulham on October 26 will also be broadcast, both games kick-off at 5.30pm.

Image: The opening weekend of the Premier League 24/25 season

Friday August 16

Manchester United vs Fulham, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 17

West Ham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 18

Brentford vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

Chelsea vs Manchester City, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 19

Leicester City vs Tottenham, kick-off 8pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Dougie Critchley talks us through the big talking points following the release of the 2024/25 Premier League fixtures

Saturday August 24

Aston Villa vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 25

Bournemouth vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Brentford, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday August 31

West Ham vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 1

Newcastle vs Tottenham, kick-off 1.30pm

Man Utd vs Liverpool, kick-off 4pm

Saturday September 14

Aston Villa vs Everton, kick-off 5.30pm

Bournemouth vs Chelsea, kick-off 8pm

Sunday September 15

Tottenham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Wolves vs Newcastle, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 21

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 22

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 2pm

Man City vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 28

Wolves vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 29

Ipswich vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Man Utd vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday September 30

Bournemouth vs Southampton, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 5

Everton vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 6

Aston Villa vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Brighton vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday October 19

Liverpool vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm*

Sunday October 20

Bournemouth vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm*

Wolves vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm*

Friday October 25

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 26

Everton vs Fulham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 27

Chelsea vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

*Match subject to possible movement to the other weekend day, dependent on Premier League club participation in the Champions League on the following Tuesday

Arsenal fixtures

Aston Villa fixtures

Bournemouth fixtures

Brentford fixtures

Brighton fixtures

Chelsea fixtures

Crystal Palace fixtures

Everton fixtures

Fulham fixtures

Ipswich fixtures

Leicester fixtures

Liverpool fixtures

Man City fixtures

Man Utd fixtures

Newcastle fixtures

Nottingham Forest fixtures

Southampton fixtures

Tottenham fixtures

West Ham fixtures

Wolves fixtures

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday match week.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday August 10, the Carabao Cup final on Sunday March 16 and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 17.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

Sky Sports will show 128 games exclusively live in the 2024/25 season - and a brand new agreement between Sky Sports and the Premier League means even more live matches from 2025/26.

From 2025, Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season after finalising a new four-year agreement.

Throughout the 2024/25 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW - find out more about instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England cricket and much more.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports just got even better, bringing you over 50% more sport this year. Watch as Simon and Gigi introduce you to Sky Sports+ and all the easy ways you can access everything Sky Sports+ has to offer. Sky Sports+ launches August 8

Sky Sports+ will give more choice to sports fans via live streams and a new dedicated channel, at no extra cost.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be transformational in the amount of choice sports fans will have access to via live streams on Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the improved Sky Sports App on mobile.

With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, both tennis Tours and men's Super League, Sky Sports customers can enjoy more than 50 per cent more live sport this year.