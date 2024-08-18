Ivan Toney transfer: Al Ahli remain in talks with Brentford over taking striker to Saudi Pro League

Al Ahli remain in talks with Brentford over the signing of Ivan Toney.

The Saudi Pro League side are believed to be some distance away from meeting Brentford's valuation.

However, discussions will continue on Tuesday and all sides are hopeful a deal can be agreed this week.

Al Ahli approached Brentford shortly before the weekend and it was decided Toney would not be involved in their win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Brentford and Crystal Palace

Brentford beat Palace 2-1, with forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa finding the net.

Bees manager Thomas Frank explained Toney's omission from the squad, telling Sky Sports: "There's a lot of things going on with Ivan. There's some transfer interest. Because of all that, we decided not to involve him in the squad.

"It's the classic one - I couldn't give too much the day before. He's been a fantastic player for us but we showed last year especially that we can deal without him."

When asked if this is the end of Toney in a Brentford shirt, he added: "Who knows? There's interest but there's nothing close."

Al Ahli have several former Premier League players in their squad, including Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino.

Redknapp: Brentford's last chance to get genuine money

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Super Sunday pundits react to the news of Toney being left out of the Brentford side to face Crystal Palace

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp on Super Sunday:

"Toney has a year left on his contract, so it is Brentford's last chance to get some genuine money for him and he is looking at his options.

"A year ago he had a lot more than he has now. We thought he would go to Arsenal but that did not happen. Chelsea have looked at him and not gone for him, but I feel Saudi Arabia is an opportunity for him. There is interest there.

"Or he could sit, see out his contract and leave as a free agent next year, but he probably wants to do something now."

The news Brentford fans all feared

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player All of Toney's successful no-look penalties for Brentford in the Premier League

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

"The absence of Toney's name from the teamsheet sent a ripple of interest around the Gtech at 12.45pm, with Brentford fans fearing the worst but hoping it was just a minor niggle or something else innocuous ruling him out.

"With Frank's interview coming up only minutes later, it was left to the manager to deliver the bad news of exactly why Toney did not feature - and that he may have played his last game for the club.

"It turns out Frank was keeping his cards extremely close to his chest during his pre-match press conference on Friday, when he said Toney would be fit and available to play.

"Now we know he was aware of the interest in him even then and quite possibly already knew he wouldn't feature on Sunday."