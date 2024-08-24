Amanda Staveley stepping up a bid to buy into Tottenham after exit from Newcastle - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Amanda Staveley is stepping up a bid to buy into Tottenham.

Leicester City are looking to sell striker Tom Cannon - with Sheffield United and Stoke both trying to raise the money.

Fabio Vieira is set to return to Porto on loan from Arsenal. And talks are ongoing to work out whether to include an option to make the transfer permanent in the paperwork.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Neal Maupay could be set for a return to France, with Nice pushing for his signature, according to reports.

Manchester United are lining up a move for Fluminense midfielder Andre as a cheaper option in case they can't land Manuel Ugarte from PSG, according to reports in Brazil.

Viktor Gyokeres scored a hat-trick for Sporting Lisbon - before dropping a hint he could leave. Gyokeres has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal - who are both still interested in signing a striker - and remains unsure over where he'll end up.

THE ATHLETIC

Real Sociedad are in advanced talks to sign Mats Hummels as a free agent.

Mauricio Pochettino and his staff are expected to join the U.S. men's national team for their friendly against Canada on September 7.

Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin is in talks with Empoli over joining the Serie A club in a permanent transfer.

Chelsea midfielder Leo Castledine has agreed to join League One club Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Carlos Alcaraz rolled his ankle in a major injury scare just two days out from the start of the US Open. The Spanish world No 3 was practicing ahead of the final Grand Slam of 2024, which begins on Monday, when his right leg buckled.

DAILY RECORD

Hannibal Mejbri has reportedly been given the green light to leave Manchester United amid rising interest in the midfielder - with Rangers said to be among the chasing pack.

Celtic have been told they will have to spend big to meet Los Angeles FC's £8 valuation of Polish star Mateusz Bogusz.