Manuel Ugarte transfer: Manchester United agree terms with Paris Saint-Germain in deal worth up to £50.7m

Manchester United have a full agreement with PSG for the signing of midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

United will pay an initial of £42.2m but the deal could be worth as much as £50.7m (€60m) including performance-related add-ons.

Ugarte, who was the club's primary midfield target throughout the window, is expected in the UK on Tuesday to have a medical and sign off on personal terms.

PSG went into negotiations wanting the £51.1m (€60m) fee they paid Sporting Lisbon last summer before bonuses.

The clubs have compromised given the willingness of all parties to get a deal done. United are understood to be happy with the deal that they have struck.

The Uruguayan will join United just a year after PSG paid Sporting Lisbon £51.1m for the player.

Sky Sports News reported Ugarte set his heart on a move to Old Trafford this summer and personal terms were never a problem in negotiations.

Image: Ugarte joined PSG from Sporting Lisbon last summer

PSG and United had both been keen to agree on a permanent deal, although talks also took place regarding a loan move which included an obligation to buy.

United had to sell players before a deal could move forward but the exits of Facundo Pellistri to Panathinaikos and Hannibal Mejbri to Burnley created sufficient space in Erik ten Hag's squad for Ugarte this summer.

Ugarte was not involved in PSG's match-day squad for their Ligue 1 opener against Le Havre, which ended in a 4-1 win for the reigning champions.

The midfielder led the top flight of French football in tackles last season (98), despite only starting 21 games across the 2023/24 campaign.

PSG very happy with Ugarte deal which includes 10 per cent sell-on clause

Image: Ugarte is set to leave PSG for Man Utd

Latest from Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

Paris Saint-Germain are very happy with the £50.7m deal for Manuel Ugarte to join Manchester United.

The French champions have got everything they wanted and have made a small profit on what they paid Sporting Lisbon last summer.

Man Utd started at £29.6m (€35m) and then wanted a loan, but PSG held firm and got what they wanted all along which was an immediate sale at the right place, including a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

PSG have a packed midfield of emerging players. Head coach Luis Enrique has options including Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha, while the club also signed Joao Neves from Benfica in a £50m deal this month.

The Ligue 1 club believe Ugarte is an extremely good player but he would have struggled to play regularly if he had stayed.

McTominay close to United exit

Scott McTominay is close to finalising exit terms with Manchester United ahead of his move to Napoli.

A deal has been agreed between the two clubs at £25.4m (€30m) and personal terms have been agreed in principle.

Once exit terms have been signed off, McTominay is expected to fly to Italy for a medical.

United are reluctant to lose the midfielder, but McTominay wants regular first-team football. Furthermore, his potential sale represents pure profit for United.