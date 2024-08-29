Win £1,000,000 for free! Jamie Carragher's Super 6 Predictions

Two Super 6 players were just one goal away from becoming millionaires, but could it be third time lucky for a whopping £1,000,000 this weekend?

This weekend's Premier League fixtures:

For the second week in a row, one Super 6 player was just one goal away from winning the huge million-pound jackpot. Cody Gakpo hitting the woodwork denied one Super 6 entrant the enormous Super 6 jackpot. But could it be third time lucky this weekend?

This week's round includes one of the fiercest and most competitive rivalries in football. Here are the six all-important fixtures:

Leicester vs Aston Villa

Leicester City welcome Aston Villa to the King Power on Saturday. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Fulham last weekend but started their Premier League campaign with an impressive draw at home to Tottenham. Aston Villa lost 2-0 to Arsenal at the weekend and were also handed an injury blow as Matty Cash is expected to be out with a hamstring injury.

A mammoth 83 per cent of players are opting with Unai Emery's side to pick up three points, with over 350,000 predicting a 2-1 scoreline.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Leicester 0-2 Aston Villa

Everton vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth travel to Merseyside to take on an Everton side who are yet to pick up any points this season after conceding seven and failing to find the net. Bournemouth were unfortunate not to win against Newcastle after being denied a late winner by a controversial VAR decision.

Nearly 50 per cent of Super 6 players are predicting a Bournemouth win while 32 per cent are backing a draw, with 1-1 being the most selected result with over 200,000 entrants opting with this scoreline.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Everton 1-0 Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves

Nottingham Forest take on Gary O'Neil's side this coming Saturday. Wolves have suffered sizeable defeats in their opening two games this season, experiencing the effects of selling some of their key players. Nottingham Forest have begun their campaign impressively, collecting four points.

This fixture finished as a 2-2 thriller last season at the City Ground, but less than 50,000 entrants are predicting a repeat result. Nearly 50 per cent are backing the hosts to take all three points with a 2-1 result backed by over 200,000 players already.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves

West Ham vs Man City

West Ham welcome the current champions to the London Stadium - Julen Lopetegui's men picked up an impressive 2-0 win at Crystal Palace last weekend after losing 2-1 in their opening fixture to Aston Villa. City have continued their winning ways with two comfortable wins over Chelsea and Ipswich.

A colossal 96 per cent of players expect Pep Guardiola's side to pick up all three points on the road this weekend, with over 300,000 predicting a 3-1 scoreline in the capital.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: West Ham 1-3 Man City

Newcastle vs Tottenham

Tottenham travel up north to take on Newcastle, who came away from the Vitality Stadium with a point at the weekend after beginning their campaign with a win at home to Southampton. The visitors will be looking to pick up their first win on the road this season after a convincing win over Everton last weekend. Meanwhile, Eddie Howe will be hoping to recreate their 4-0 win the last time Ange Postecoglou's side travelled to St James' Park.

That said, Tottenham are being backed by nearly half the Super 6 entrants so far, with over 200,000 expecting a 2-1 win for Spurs.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Newcastle 2-2 Tottenham

Man Utd vs Liverpool

Widely considered one of the biggest rivalries in world football, Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford this Sunday. Both league fixtures between these two ended honours even last season. While Manchester United were victorious 4-3 in their FA Cup fixture at Old Trafford in March, Liverpool won 3-0 in the most recent meeting between these two in pre-season.

A hefty 71 per cent of Super 6 players are backing a Liverpool win at Old Trafford, with over 250,000 predicting a 2-1 result for Arne Slot's side.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool

Six scorelines from this weekend's Premier League fixtures: