Aaron Ramsdale transfer: Southampton sign England goalkeeper from Arsenal on permanent transfer

Southampton have signed England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a permanent deal from Arsenal.

It is understood the fixed fee is £18m, potentially rising to £25m if performance-related add-ons are met. The Saints believe they have completed everything in time for him to play this weekend against Brentford but still are awaiting Premier League approval.

Discussing his move, former Bournemouth and Sheffield United 'keeper Ramsdale told Southampton's media channels: "I'm absolutely delighted. The way the manager wants to play, the way he was when I spoke to him, he was just full of so much enthusiasm. I'd never met him before, but he made me feel about eight feet tall, which is just what you want.

"Coming back down to the south coast as well for me and my family, it would be an easier transition than most, so I feel like I can hit the ground running.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I'm looking forward to this year, just getting back to what I do best and having a big smile on my face while doing it here."

Ramsdale - who was under contract with Arsenal until 2026 - lost his position as first-choice goalkeeper to David Raya last season, leading to speculation he would leave this summer.

The England goalkeeper joined Arsenal from Sheffield United for £30m in 2021, and has made 89 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look at Ramsdale's best saves for Arsenal

Southampton manager Russell Martin added: "I'm delighted. Bringing in a player like Aaron is a real statement signing for us, so I'm very grateful to ownership and the board for making it happen, especially as so many other clubs were keen to get him.

"Aaron is obviously a very talented goalkeeper, but also an impressive all-round football player, which is clearly important for us with the way we play.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ramsdale explained why he was dressed as Harry Potter character Hagrid at the Championship play-off final. He was speaking at James Maddison's charity golf day for the Noah's Ark Children's Hospice

"His reputation speaks for itself, he brings great experience even at what is still a relatively young age at his position and he's a fantastic character too, who I think will be a wonderful addition for us both on the pitch and in the dressing room."

Southampton had looked to be signing Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow earlier this week, but decided to pull out of the deal at the medical stage on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have many of the details of a deal in place to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia as a replacement for Ramsdale, and are understood to be in a good position to close it now the England stopper has made his move.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Merson: Saints deal is great move for Ramsdale

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"It's a great move for him, Southampton are a Premier League team now. It's hard for goalkeepers. There's only one position, it's hard to get in at somewhere so he's going to go in and be playing in the Premier League, which is great. He's a good goalkeeper.

"He's a great lad. and I wish him all the best. He's going to be busy, which sometimes you want as a goalkeeper. He will be busy at Southampton and who knows - he'll be looking to take the No 1 spot at England.

"It's a fresh start, a new manager for England and now he's got an opportunity to play in the Premier League and then become England No 1."