Ivan Toney joins Al Ahli: Brentford forward joins Saudi Pro League club for £40m

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has joined Saudi Pro League Al-Ahli for a fee of £40m.

Toney, who has not played for Brentford this season since manager Thomas Frank admitted interest had ramped up in the forward, leaves the Bees having scored 72 goals in 141 games, including 36 in their three seasons in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old missed the first half of last season with a gambling ban but came back from that to feature in England's run to the Euro 2024 final, setting up Harry Kane's winner in the 2-1 win over Slovakia and netting a penalty in the shoot-out against Switzerland.

Toney joined Brentford from Peterborough in the summer of 2020, for an initial fee of around £5m plus add-ons, and went on to fire the club to promotion to the Premier League for the first time after scoring 31 Championship goals, including the opener in the 2-0 play-off final win over Swansea.

A 12-goal haul in the Bees' first season back in the top flight was followed by 20 in 2022/23, placing him behind only Erling Haaland and Ivan Toney in the scoring ranks.

By that point an FA betting charge was already hanging over him, and he was banned for football for eight months by the governing body in May 2023. After his return in January he played 17 times for the Bees last season, scoring four goals.

"It's been a pleasure to work with Ivan over the last four years," said Frank. "He has averaged more than one goal every two games, which is an unbelievable number.

"On the pitch, he has been a fantastic goalscorer, link-up player and leader. He has pushed the team, the squad and himself.

"It's a wonderful journey that we have been on together. Ivan helped the club and the team, and the club and the team have helped Ivan.

"I'm happy he has an opportunity to try something new in his life and career. We thank him for so many magic moments and wish him all the best for his next chapter. Ivan leaves as a Brentford legend."