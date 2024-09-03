Gareth Southgate odds-on favourite to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino is set to miss close to two months with the fractured shoulder suffered in his first training session after joining.

Former Manchester United defender Alex Telles has seen his contract at Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr terminated after just 12 months at the club.

Angel Di Maria has taken a fresh swipe at former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal by naming him the worst manager he has ever played for.

England are hopeful shock selection Angel Gomes will be fit to report for duty today amid injury concerns.

THE SUN

Gareth Southgate is the odds-on favourite to replace Erik ten Hag in the Manchester United hot-seat.

Casemiro has won the immediate backing of Manchester United team-mates after his much-criticised display in Liverpool's 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Raheem Sterling met his new Arsenal team-mates for the first time in the dressing room in the aftermath of their 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Diogo Dalot says Manchester United must use their Liverpool misery to spark them into life.

UEFA lowered the cap for away tickets to this season's Champions League to £50 - in a victory for fans.

DAILY MIRROR

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he participated in no talks over a possible move away from Manchester City over the summer.

Raheem Sterling has been thrown straight into Arsenal training as Mikel Arteta's coaching staff look to get their new signing ready to be involved against Tottenham after the international break.

THE TIMES

Mark Bowen and Reading are locked in a legal dispute after the League One club terminated his contract as their head of football operations over his recent ban for betting on football.

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed suggestions he had considered ending his international career with Portugal in the near future despite a disappointing Euros campaign.

SCOTTISH SUN

Stuart Armstrong has been offered a deal to join Vancouver Whitecaps.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is expected to be fit for Celtic's return to action against Hearts on September 14.

DAILY RECORD

John McGinn admits he can't wait for the chance to shoot down Celtic after being drawn against his boyhood heroes in the Champions League.

The SFA's performance director Graeme Jones is being lined up for a new role at Hearts.

Malky Mackay has revealed that Hibs bid £1million for Luke McCowan in a last-gasp attempt to sign him from Dundee before he joined Celtic.